US puts brakes on investigation into steel rolls imported from Việt Nam

VIETNAM, May 8 - HÀ NỘIThe US Department of Commerce (DOC) has terminated its scope review investigation into steel rolls imported from Việt Nam, according to the Trade Remedies Authority of Vietnam under the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

The agency said the decision was announced by the DOC on April 30, ending the investigation initiated on August 7, 2023.

The petitioner, Dexstar Company of the US, submitted a request to the DOC to initiate a scope review investigation into steel rolls completed in Việt Nam from components originating in China, which fall within the scope of the anti-dumping and countervailing duty orders that the US is applying to similar products from China.

Based on the information and documents collected during the investigation, the DOC on March 15, 2024 announced its intention to terminate the work. - VNS

