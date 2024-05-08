Blue Box Auction Gallery Represents Auction Industry at National Auction Association’s Day on the Hill
Advancing Legislative Advocacy for the Auction IndustryVIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blue Box Auction Gallery is proud to announce that the President and Lead Auctioneer of the company, Jim Weigl, participated in the influential "National Auction Association’s Day on the Hill", held in Washington, D.C. on May 6-7, 2024.
This year’s Day on the Hill was particularly significant as it featured an expanded program that included a dedicated day of education prior to visiting Capitol Hill. The educational sessions were crafted to empower state leaders and industry professionals, providing them with essential tools and knowledge to effectively advocate for the auction industry. Topics covered included how to formulate a position statement, identify political issues before they escalate, and lobby effectively for both state interests and the broader auction sector.
Jim Weigl, the President of Blue Box Auction Gallery, took an active role in these sessions, engaging with policymakers and advocating for the interests of auction professionals. The participation underscores Blue Box Auction Gallery's commitment to leadership within the auction industry and dedication to addressing the key issues that impact auction professionals nationwide.
"We are honored to have represented our colleagues at this pivotal event," said Jim Weigl, President of Blue Box Auction Gallery. "It's essential for us to be at the forefront of discussions that shape the future of the auction industry, and to ensure that our voices are heard at the highest levels."
The National Auction Association’s Day on the Hill serves as a critical platform for auction industry professionals to connect directly with lawmakers, ensuring that the industry's needs and concerns are communicated directly to those who can make a difference.
About Blue Box Auction Gallery
Blue Box Auction Gallery is a premier auction gallery based in Virginia Beach, VA. focusing on fine art, antiques, and specialty collections. With a commitment to transparency and excellence, Blue Box Auction Gallery provides a trusted platform for both buyers and sellers.
