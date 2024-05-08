Perspective Financial Group Announces Completion of New Investment from Charlesbank Capital Partners

CHORLEY, United Kingdom and BOSTON, May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perspective Financial Group Ltd (‘Perspective’ or the ‘Group’) announced today that Charlesbank Capital Partners (‘Charlesbank’) has completed its previously announced investment in Perspective, following receipt of regulatory approval from the Financial Conduct Authority. Charlesbank is a US-based firm that originally oversaw private equity investments inside the Harvard University endowment and became independent in 1998. The management team remains significant shareholders alongside Charlesbank.



Founded in 2008, Perspective is a leading independent financial adviser (‘IFA’) firm with approximately £8.0 billion in Assets Under Advice. The business has experienced significant growth, and today has approximately 535 staff, including 145 financial planners, operating out of the Group’s nearly 40 offices across the United Kingdom.

“We are excited to welcome Charlesbank’s investment and believe that it will further strengthen our position as the UK’s premier client-centric financial planning firm,” said Ian Wilkinson, Chief Executive Officer at Perspective. “Charlesbank shares our vision of delivering superior value and service for clients, and we are confident that our partnership will enable Perspective to add scale and resources that will result in greater opportunities for our employees, an overall reduction in the TERs paid by our clients, and an enhanced client experience.”

Terms of the investment remain confidential. Clients will not experience any changes to the way in which they are serviced or charged as a result of the transaction.

About Perspective Financial Group

Based in Chorley, Perspective Financial Group Ltd is a leading independent financial advisor firm providing specialised financial planning and wealth management services to individuals, families, trusts, and companies. Operating out of nearly 40 offices, Perspective’s local teams are all led and managed by experienced financial planners and supported by long-serving support staff. Whether you are looking for advice on retirement planning, investment, inheritance tax planning, personal wealth, or corporate planning (to name a few), Perspective financial planners will be able to provide trusted advice. Please visit www.pfgl.co.uk for more information.

About Charlesbank Capital Partners

Based in Boston and New York, Charlesbank Capital Partners is a middle-market private investment firm with more than $17 billion of capital raised since inception. Charlesbank focuses on management-led buyouts and growth capital financings, as well as opportunistic credit and technology investments. The firm seeks to build companies with sustainable competitive advantage and excellent prospects for growth. Please visit www.charlesbank.com for more information.

For Further Information :

Ian Wilkinson, Chief Executive Officer, Tel: 0161 244 9759 or Email: ian.wilkinson@pfgl.co.uk

David Hesketh, Chief Financial Officer, Tel: 0161 244 9759 or Email: david.hesketh@pfgl.co.uk

Charles Penn, Group Head of Marketing, Tel: 07799 821904 or Email: charles.penn@pfgl.co.uk

Charlesbank Media Contacts :

Ryan FitzGibbon / Dan Ivers / Peter Gavaris

Prosek Partners

pro-charlesbank@prosek.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1c73e83e-0825-4781-82f3-35b056ee7b89