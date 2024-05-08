Attorney General Reyes Urges Congress to Defund Terrorist-Embedded U.N. Agency

May 8, 2024

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH — Attorney General Sean D. Reyes joined a letter to U.S. Congressional leaders, calling on the federal legislative branch to “stop funding United Nations Relief and Works Agency.” The letter, which was led by the States of Iowa and South Carolina, issues its demand over the agency’s continued and troubling ties to the terror organization Hamas.

This letter, sent on May 7, follows a similar communication to Congress on February 1, when more than two dozen States, including Utah, transmitted a letter asking the U.S. House of Representatives and U.S. Senate to “stop funding United Nations Relief and Works Agency.” The coalition of attorneys general had stated that “it is time for Congress to stop funding this organization that rapes, murders, and kidnaps innocents – and that has shown it has no willingness, desire, or capacity to stick to humanitarian aid and away from supporting antisemitism and terrorism.”

As the attorneys general clarify in this latest letter, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) has not made sufficient progress to warrant the resumption of American taxpayer dollars to continue subsidizing its international efforts. They write, “While the United States suspended UNRWA’s funding in January, it is time to make that permanent – unless UNRWA engages in serious and clear reform… While UNRWA has fired many employees for participating in the October 7 Hamas-led massacre, even the UN agrees there is more work to be done… Congress should take this opportunity and moment of moral clarity to say enough is enough and stop funding UNRWA for good.”

Joining Utah, Iowa, and South Carolina on the letter were the States of Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

Read the letter here.