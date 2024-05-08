TBI Job Openings: HR Analyst, Criminal History Examiner, Biometrics Examiner

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation seeks interested and qualified candidates for the following open positions.

HR Analyst 2

Human Resources Unit

TBI Headquarters

Monthly Salary: $3,958 – $5,950

Job Duties:

This position is responsible for assisting with the performance management process including consultations on individual performance plans and rating deadlines. Serves as the Agency Benefits Coordinator and informs employees on state benefit options. Manages the Worker’s Compensation claims process, including communicating with the impacted employee, medical personnel, and the Worker’s Compensation carrier.

Minimum Qualifications: Education and Experience: Graduation from an accredited college or university with a bachelor’s degree and experience equivalent to one year of professional human resources work.

Substitution of Experience for Education: Qualifying full-time professional or paraprofessional human resources experience may be substituted for the required education on a year-for-year basis, to a maximum of four years.

Substitution of Education for Experience: Additional graduate coursework in human resources or other related acceptable fields may be substituted for the required experience, on a year-for-year basis, to a maximum of one year.

OR one year of professional general human resources experience with the State of Tennessee.

For Additional Information Contact: TBI Human Resources Unit at TBI.HR@tbi.tn.gov.

To Apply: Please visit the Tennessee Department of Human Resources website at https://www.tn.gov/careers.html. Apply to Job Opening 57718. This position will remain posted from May 7, 2024- May 13, 2024, for five (5) business days.

Criminal History Examiner 1

Criminal Records Unit

TBI Headquarters

Monthly Salary: $2,825 – $4,225

Job Duties: Responsible for performing entry-level criminal history examination work, including verifying and updating criminal history information for dispositions, diversions, fingerprint submissions, and/or expungement orders. Performs background checks for local and/or state law enforcement agencies, Federal Firearm Licensees (FFLs), attorneys, court clerks, employment agencies, and the general public in compliance with state and federal laws. Translates and explains criminal justice terms, processes, procedures, and documentation. Enters and stores descriptive data, fingerprint cards, deceased records, and background check results in appropriate databases.

Minimum Qualifications: Education and Experience: Two years of coursework at an accredited college or university. Substitution of Experience for Education: Qualifying full-time professional experience in a criminal justice setting may be substituted for the required education on a year-for-year basis to a maximum of two years.

For Additional Information Contact: TBI Human Resources Unit at TBI.HR@tbi.tn.gov.

To Apply: Please visit the Tennessee Department of Human Resources website at https://www.tn.gov/careers.html. Apply to Job Opening 57733. This position will remain posted from May 7, 2024- May 13, 2024, for five (5) business days.

Biometrics Examiner 1

Data Quality Unit

TBI Headquarters

Monthly Salary: $3,150 – $4,733

Job Duties: Responsible for monitoring fingerprint submissions from criminal justice and non-criminal justice agencies (for example: poor quality prints, demographic information, fingerprint verification, etc.). Utilizes the appropriate databases to process data, including Access databases, Computerized Criminal History databases, Automated Fingerprint Identification System, E-agent, IQX, Expungement database, Tennessee Applicant Processing Services, and Automated Records Management System. Enters and stores descriptive data, fingerprint cards, deceased records, and background check results in various databases. Addresses and resolves complaints concerning criminal history information with external vendors, the general public, local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies, and court clerks.

Minimum Qualifications: Education and Experience: Graduation from an accredited college or technical institute with an associate’s degree in Criminal Justice, or a related field, and experience equivalent to two years of full-time experience in a criminal justice setting collecting, analyzing, and examining biometric or criminal history related information. OR

Graduation from an accredited college or technical institute with an associate’s degree and three years of experience in a criminal justice setting collecting, analyzing, and examining biometric or criminal history-related information. OR

Two years of coursework at an accredited college or university and three years of experience in a criminal justice setting collecting, analyzing, and examining biometric or criminal history-related information.

Substitution of Experience for Education: Qualifying full-time professional experience in a criminal justice setting collecting, analyzing, and examining biometric or criminal history-related information may be substituted for the required education on a year-for-year basis to a maximum of two years.

To Apply: Please visit the Tennessee Department of Human Resources website at https://www.tn.gov/careers.html. Apply to Job Opening 57735. This position will remain posted from May 7, 2024- May 13, 2024, for five (5) business days.

Pursuant to the State of Tennessee’s Workplace Discrimination and Harassment policy, the State is firmly committed to the principle of fair and equal employment opportunities for its citizens and strives to protect the rights and opportunities of all people to seek, obtain, and hold employment without being subjected to illegal discrimination and harassment in the workplace. It is the State’s policy to provide an environment free of discrimination and harassment of an individual because of that person’s race, color, national origin, age (40 and over), sex, pregnancy, religion, creed, disability, veteran’s status or any other category protected by state and/or federal civil rights laws.