Keynote speech: Rt Hon David Lammy MP, Shadow Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs

The Rt Hon David Lammy MP will set out how a foreign policy lens of 'progressive realism' might affect the practice of diplomacy, should Labour win the election.

The discussion will cover the evolution of the Foreign Office as an institution, under both Labour and Conservative governments. It will focus in particular on the balance between traditional diplomatic activity and the new demands created by climate change, global health challenges and the regulation of emerging technologies.

The Shadow Foreign Secretary will also explore the convergence between domestic economic and foreign policy and its implications for how Labour's mission-driven approach would shape how Whitehall works on international issues.

Following his speech, David Lammy will be in conversation with Dr Hannah White, Director of the Institute for Government. He will then take part in an audience Q&A.

Follow us on X (formerly known as Twitter) @instituteforgov and join the conversation using #DavidLammy.