Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,809 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 393,909 in the last 365 days.

Keynote speech: Rt Hon David Lammy MP, Shadow Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs

The Rt Hon David Lammy MP will set out how a foreign policy lens of 'progressive realism' might affect the practice of diplomacy, should Labour win the election.

The discussion will cover the evolution of the Foreign Office as an institution, under both Labour and Conservative governments. It will focus in particular on the balance between traditional diplomatic activity and the new demands created by climate change, global health challenges and the regulation of emerging technologies.   

The Shadow Foreign Secretary will also explore the convergence between domestic economic and foreign policy and its implications for how Labour's mission-driven approach would shape how Whitehall works on international issues.

Following his speech, David Lammy will be in conversation with Dr Hannah White, Director of the Institute for Government. He will then take part in an audience Q&A.

Follow us on X (formerly known as Twitter) @instituteforgov and join the conversation using #DavidLammy.

You just read:

Keynote speech: Rt Hon David Lammy MP, Shadow Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more