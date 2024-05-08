Axxes Capital Appoints Veteran Financial Advisor and Investor to Board of Directors

CORAL GABLES, Fla., May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axxes Capital , a private markets asset management firm dedicated to providing wealth advisors and their clients exclusive access to private equity and private credit investment solutions, today announced it has appointed Amr Alian to its Board of Directors.



A veteran with nearly two decades of experience in the financial services industry, Mr. Alian is the Managing Partner and Co-Founder of Synergy Consultants & CPAs LLC, a full service financial advisory firm serving professionals at over 700 healthcare practices in the U.S. Mr. Alian is also the Co-Founder of Investology Inc., an asset management firm tailored to healthcare professionals, and WaterFall Partners LLC, an investment bank providing transactional advisory services to healthcare companies. A practicing CPA, Mr. Alian has extensive experience advising clients on wealth management solutions, mergers and acquisitions and business operational analysis.

“We are pleased to welcome Amr to the Axxes Capital Board as we continue our efforts to become the premier provider of private market investments to accredited investors,” said Axxes Capital Chairman and CEO Joseph DaGrosa, Jr. “Amr’s deep understanding of the financial advisor and RIA ecosystem and his direct work with clients will be invaluable as we continue developing our suite of investor-friendly products dedicated to this channel.”

“I am delighted to join the Axxes Capital Board and to work with the management team to build a unique solution for wealth advisors,” said Mr. Alian. “I look forward to sharing my insights and supporting the company as it continues to advance its strategy to democratize access to private investments.”

Mr. Alian received a BS in Commerce & Business Administration from Ain Shams University and an MBA from Old Dominion University. He is a licensed CPA in the state of Virginia and North Carolina.

About Axxes Capital

Axxes Capital is a private markets asset management firm seeking to provide wealth advisors and their clients access to private investment opportunities through its anticipated series of interval funds and co-investments. Axxes Capital is looking to be the go-to partner for wealth advisors seeking to broaden and enhance their clients' portfolios through private investments. Discover more at axxescapital.com.