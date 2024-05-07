Submit Release
Prime Minister Golob meets with the commander of U.S. Naval Forces Europe and Africa and of the Allied Joint Force Command in Naples

SLOVENIA, May 7 - Prime Minister Robert Golob today received Admiral Stuart Munsch, the commander of U.S. Naval Forces Europe and Africa, and of the new Allied Joint Force Command in Naples. They discussed the situation in the Western Balkans and the importance of NATO's KFOR mission for the stability of Kosovo and the wider region.

