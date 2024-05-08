The Brookbush Institute Announces Innovations in Personal Training Continuing Education
Monthly membership includes access to 150+ pre-approved online continuing education courses, and every credit also counts towards our innovative certifications.
Brookbush is the most efficient Personal Training Certification I have ever come across. All the lessons are well thought out and very straight to the point.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Innovations in Personal Training Continuing Education
— Nathan Libbey, CPT and member of BrookbushInstitute.com
Gain unlimited access to 150+ online continuing education courses, pre-approved for CEUs/CECs by all major personal trainer certification providers. Each credit also counts towards our 3rd party approved and college-credit-worthy advanced certifications. Accessible on desktop or mobile, our courses offer video, illustrations, audio, and text formats for flexible learning. Enjoy all of this and more with an affordable monthly membership plan (cancel anytime).
The Brookbush Institute is the first evidence-based education program designed to fit your lifestyle.
Why Choose the Brookbush Institute:
- Unparalleled Accuracy of Information: At the Brookbush Institute, accuracy is king. As the industry's only comprehensively evidence-based education platform, they're committed to delivering the most accurate information available. Each course is meticulously crafted from a systematic review of peer-reviewed research, ensuring practitioners receive top-notch, scientifically-backed knowledge that translates seamlessly into real-world results.
- Designed for Every Learner's Preferences: Say goodbye to one-size-fits-all education. The Brookbush Institute's courses and certifications stand out with an innovative approach, offering modular courses, iterative testing, and a credit system instead of a daunting textbook and a single large final exam. Visual learners who thrive on videos and illustrations. and individuals who prefer digesting content through text and audio, will feel equally comfortable with the flexible formats that cater to the learner's preferred style, making it possible to study anytime, anywhere – even from a phone, during a commute or break, with or without headphones.
- Affordability and Accessibility: Education shouldn't break the bank, and at the Brookbush Institute, it doesn't have to. Unlike other providers, the Brookbush Institute offers a true monthly or yearly membership plan, slashing the initial cost of certification to just a fraction of comparable programs. Plus, with the freedom to cancel anytime, you can pursue your certification without financial strain, making top-tier education accessible to all aspiring CPTs.
Ready to Take the Next Step?
If someone is ready to unlock their full potential as a personal trainer, the Brookbush Institute is their ultimate ally. With the Brookbush Institute's commitment to accuracy, flexible learning options, and budget-friendly prices, every personal trainer can embark on a journey of professional growth and empowerment, setting the stage for a fulfilling career in fitness.
