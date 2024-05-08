Courses About Health Cultivation of Traditional Chinese Medicine by the Centre for Continuing Education of Macao Polytechnic University are Open for Application Now

MACAU, May 8 - The traditional Chinese medicine and health industry is one of the four pillar industries promoted by the Macao SAR government. In order to popularize the understanding and application of health cultivation of traditional Chinese medicine, the Centre for Continuing Education of Macao Polytechnic University is now offering the following courses in this area: “Traditional Chinese Medicine and Health Management”, “Health Cultivation of Traditional Chinese Medicine and Pain Management”, and “Applying Traditional Chinese Medicine in Comprehensive Conditioning”. These courses will be taught by a Macao registered Chinese medicine practitioner and applications by interested individuals are welcome.

The course content of “Traditional Chinese Medicine and Health Management” will cover the concept of self-health management, and causes and risks of common health problems. Combining the perspectives of modern science and traditional Chinese medicine, students will be guided to understand how to identify their physical conditions and choose appropriate conditioning methods from various aspects such as diet, daily exercise and health care, as well as psychological adjustment. The course “Health Cultivation of Traditional Chinese Medicine and Pain Management” will focus on chronic pain and provide students with a detailed introduction to pain management and health care methods from nine aspects: joints, muscles, nerves, biomechanics, “Qi” and blood, acupuncture points, diet, exercise and sleep.

The course “Applying Traditional Chinese Medicine in Comprehensive Conditioning” will explore health care plans that combine acupuncture, prescription conditioning and dietary regimen. Synergistic regulation applied to gastrointestinal, cardiovascular, cerebrovascular and other health problems will be introduced. Students will be guided to understand the improvement of insomnia, “dampness”, edema and other health problems, as well as the conditioning of chronic pain and so on.

Please visit the webpage https://www.mpu.edu.mo/cec/zh/courses.html for course information and online registration. In addition to offering diversified courses to the public, the Centre for Continuing Education of Macao Polytechnic University also offers various professional training courses to institutions and groups. For enquiry, please ring 87950707 / 87950832 / 87950750 during office hours, or email to cec@mpu.edu.mo.