【Expand European market】Preparations begin for APAVT National Congress 2025

MACAU, May 8 - The Portuguese Association of Travel and Tourism Agencies (APAVT, from its Portuguese acronym) will hosts its National Congress 2025 in Macao in early December next year. Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) and APAVT’s representatives convened the first work meeting for discussions on practical arrangements and inspected the event venue to begin a series of vigorous preparations. The event is set to expand international visitor markets and raise Macao’s profile as an ideal destination for international conventions.

Work meeting and site inspection to ensure event smoothness

The APAVT National Congress 2025 (the “Congress”) will be held in Macao from 2 – 4 December next year. Six representatives of APAVT arrived in Macao for participation in the 12th Macao International Travel (Industry) Expo (MITE). During their stay, they convened the first work meeting with MGTO on 28 April to work out the coordination for the APAVT National Congress 2025. MGTO Director Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes and the President of APAVT, Pedro Costa Ferreira, attended the meeting together with others, The two parties discussed the Congress program, formulated promotional strategies and specify the logistics arrangement. Following the meeting, MGTO personnel and APAVT delegates met with the representatives of the integrated resort enterprise concerned. Together they inspected the facilities of the convention venue to ensure the smooth process of the Congress.

Close cooperation with APAVT for reach into European market

During their stay in Macao, the APAVT delegates joined the 12th MITE’s opening ceremony, the announcement ceremony for the designation of Macao by the European Travel Agents’ and Tour Operators’ Associations (ECTAA) as the host city of the “ECTAA 2025 Macao Summit” and its “Preferred Destination 2025”, Trade Gathering Mini-Mart, familiarization tours in Macao and Hengqin, as well as the “Macao – Hengqin Outdoor Camping Industry Salon” in Hengqin. They bestowed support upon the tourism industry event and gained a deeper understanding of Macao’s and Hengqin’s destination appeal.

Following the relaunch of in-person promotional work in Portugal in 2023, MGTO continued to participate in regional and international tourism exhibitions this year, including Lisbon Travel Market in Portugal, and with the assistance of APAVT, organized promotion at the Spanish travel fair FITUR. With the designation of “Macao – APAVT Preferred International Destination 2024”, MGTO took the great opportunity to promote the city’s attractions in partnership with APAVT, and lay the ground for the National Congress of the association next year in Macao.

Established in 1950, APAVT is the most representative association of the Portuguese tourism industry, and over the years has played a fundamental role in boosting tourism relations between Portugal and Macao. APAVT held its annual congress in Macao in 1982, 1990, 1996, 2008 and 2017. The National Congress of APAVT attracts around 700 tourism industry delegates for exploration of business opportunities each year.

APAVT National Congress and ECTAA Summit in Macao next year

The hosting of the “APAVT National Congress 2025” and the “European Travel Agents’ and Tour Operators’ Associations (ECTAA) 2025 Macao Summit” will be two high moments next year for Macao to continue to help tap into the European market, as part of the efforts to increase international visitor source markets, boosting tourism economy towards a diversified development.