Macao International Museum Day Carnival 2024 to be held at Mount Fortress Garden on Sunday

MACAU, May 8 - In order to celebrate the International Museum Day, on 18 May, over 20 museums in Macao co-organise the annual event of the museum sector, the “Macao International Museum Day Carnival 2024”. The opening ceremony will be held on 12 May (Sunday), at 3pm, at the Mount Fortress Garden. The event will feature a wide range of intriguing activities, including game booths, workshops and guided tours. All are welcome to participate.

The International Museum Day, designated by the International Council of Museums (ICOM) on May 18, 1977, aims to draw the public attention to museums, promoting the continuous development of the museology sector. On this year’s International Museum Day, themed “Museums for Education and Research”, the Macao museums will launch a variety of online and offline activities, showcasing the highlights of museums and the cultural heritage of Macao, creating a strong festive vibe and cultural atmosphere in the community.

The museums will host a wealth of activities on the day of the Carnival, including game booths such as “George Chinnery - Themed Photography Studio”, “19th century Macao Streets”, “Get to Know the Handover Gifts”, “Put Together a ‘Figure’”, “Fun-filled Education with Tung Sin Tong”, “Interactive Game ‘Proverbs Solitaire’”, “Interactive Game ‘Walking with Lin’”, “Natural History Drawing Search”, “Biodiversity in the Environment (electronic game)”, “Sustainable Earth (electronic game)”, “‘Enter the Macao Museum’ Experience Activity” and “Remote Control Fun Race”; workshops such as the “Screen Printing Experience Workshop”, the “Workshop of Drawing on Shell Decorations of Traditional Window”, the “‘Focusing on George Chinnery’ Workshop” and the “Collection of Animals – Recycling Workshop of Plastic Heat Shrink Sheets” will be held, as well as the exhibition “Kiang Wu’s Patriotism Across Three Centuries”. The museums will be open to the public at designated times during the month of May for free, and will also hold exhibitions, workshops, guided tours and other commemorative activities.

The mobile game “My Museum Visit Passport” will be rolled out between 12 May and 2 June, and the public can enter the game page by scanning the QR code of the game. Upon the completion of e-stamp collection at the museums, participants stand a chance of winning a gift from the museums and enter the lucky draw. For enquiries, please contact Mr. Lam through tel. no. 8988 4115 during office hours.

The Macao International Museum Day Carnival 2024 is jointly organised by the Museum of Sacred Art and Crypt, the Former Chong Sai Pharmacy, the Tung Sin Tong Historical Archive Exhibition Hall, the Xian Xinghai Memorial Museum, the Lin Zexu Memorial Museum of Macao, the Heritage Exhibition of a Traditional Pawnshop Business, the Fire Services Museum, the Maritime Museum, the Communications Museum, the Museum of Taipa and Coloane History, the Treasure of Sacred Art of St. Joseph’s Seminary, the General Ye Ting's Former Residence, the Macao Grand Prix Museum, The House of Macao Literature, the Handover Gifts Museum of Macao, the Museum of the Macao Security Forces, the Macao Science Centre, the Macao Museum, the Macao Museum of Art, the Taipa Houses, the Kiang Wu History Museum and the Jao Tsung-I Academy.

For more information about the activities in May and registration method, please visit the “Museums in Macao” website (www.museums.gov.mo).