【Expand Southeast Asia market】MGTO’s Experience Macao roadshow in Jakarta to kick off tomorrow Updates Seminar is held today

MACAU, May 8 - 【MGTO】Preview video of Experience Macao roadshow in Jakarta

As part of the ongoing measures of international marketing, Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) will roll out the four-day Experience Macao roadshow in Jakarta, Indonesia tomorrow (9 May). Ahead of it, the Office led a delegation of Macao’s travel trade to Jakarta and hosted the “Macao Tourism + MICE Product Updates Seminar & Travel Mart”. Locals and travel trade were offered a clearer picture of Macao’s destination appeal and latest MICE trends, to propel the city’s reach of international visitor markets.

The Macao Tourism + MICE Product Updates Seminar & Travel Mart was held at Pullman Jakarta Central Park today (8 May). MGTO Director Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, Treasurer of the National Board of the Indonesian Travel Agents Association (ASINTDO), Chris Subianto, Executive Director of Board of Directors of the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM), Elaine Wong, and Head of Division of Culture, Tourism, MICE, Trade and Commerce of Economic Development Bureau of Hengqin, Vic Lam, together with the representatives of the six integrated resort enterprises from Macao, members of Macao and Indonesia travel trade, were among around 100 attendees at the seminar.

Business exchange among Macao and Indonesia travel trade

MGTO’s representative first delivered an overview of Macao’s latest tourism development to Indonesia travel trade, followed by IPIM’s presentation of the MICE and business environment in Macao, for participants to learn more about Macao’s tourism, MICE and business trends. The representative of the Economic Development Bureau of Hengqin then introduced the latest picture of cultural tourism in Hengqin. A business networking session was held for members of the travel trade from both sides to connect and develop new Macao tour itineraries and related tourism products tailored for visitors from Indonesia and Southeast Asia, for a mutual boost of visitor arrivals.

Target Southeast Asia markets

MGTO will roll out the Experience Macao roadshow in Jakarta at Central Park Mall from tomorrow (9 May) over four days. Imbued with Aqua blue as the primary color in design, the roadshow will paint a vibrant picture of Macao’s diverse offerings in “tourism +”. Air Macau and the six integrated resort enterprises from Macao will run booths for a showcase of their tourism facilities, new elements and so forth. Special offers on various tourism products will be presented in partnerships to attract Indonesian travelers to Macao during festive holidays and peak travel sessions especially the summer holidays, to develop Southeast Asia markets.

Indonesia ranks as 4th largest international visitor market

In the first quarter of 2024, Macao registered 39,294 visitor arrivals from Indonesia. The average daily volume of Indonesia visitors recovered to 88.2% of the level in the first quarter of 2019 and increased by 154.5% compared with the first quarter of 2023. At present, Indonesia ranks as the fourth largest international visitor market and the seventh largest visitor market for Macao. With the launch of direct flights between Macao and Jakarta in November 2023, there are three direct flights between Macao and Indonesia weekly at present.

MGTO is dedicated to tapping into the Indonesia and Southeast Asia markets through different marketing initiatives, including launch of different special offers in partnership with Air Macau and travel agencies in Indonesia and Macao. The Office also actively invites Indonesia delegations to Macao for familiarization visits to new local attractions, hotels and so forth. Industry partners from both sides are encouraged to develop tourism products that appeal to Indonesia and Southeast Asian visitors, in pursuit of international visitor markets.

For more information about the mega roadshow in Indonesia, please visit the themed website (https://www.macaotourism.gov.mo/en/article/promotion/experience-macao-roadshow-in-jakarta) or MGTO’s official platforms on social media.