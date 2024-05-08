Chris McDermott Joins Meridian Bank as SVP, Commercial Lending

MALVERN, Pa., May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meridian Bank announced the appointment of Christopher E. McDermott to the position of Senior Vice President, Commercial Lending. He’ll join other members of the Meridian Commercial Lending Team in serving business customers in Bucks and Montgomery Counties.



Chris began his long banking career right out of high school. He started as a clerk at Girard Bank and advanced through that organization while he simultaneously earned his degree in finance from LaSalle College. Moving from branch manager into commercial lending, he was a lender for both large and small institutions during the extended period of mergers and acquisitions in the Philadelphia region. He brings his breadth of expertise in establishing, building and leading commercial lending teams to his position at Meridian.

Meridian founder and CEO Chris Annas says he first met McDermott ten years ago, “And we’ve been trying to get him to join us ever since. I’ve always felt Meridian’s culture of partnership and customer loyalty was the perfect fit for his experience across the broad spectrum of commercial and industrial lending. He’ll be a great complement to our team and our ‘Continuum of Lending’ approach to helping our customers succeed.”

McDermott resides in the Lansdale area and will work out of Meridian’s Blue Bell, PA office.

