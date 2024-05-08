Fanatics Sportsbook & Casino Launches in New Jersey

Fanatics Sportsbook Available in 20 States

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J., May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fanatics Betting and Gaming, a subsidiary of Fanatics Holdings Inc, a global digital sports platform, launched the Fanatics Sportsbook & Casino today in New Jersey. Sports fans living in and visiting New Jersey will be able to download the Fanatics Sportsbook on iOS and Android and begin their Fanatics Sportsbook and Casino experience. The Fanatics Sportsbook is now available to approximately 95% of the addressable online sports bettor market in the U.S.



On April 3, 2024, Fanatics Betting and Gaming completed its acquisition of the U.S. businesses of PointsBet. Today in New Jersey, PointsBet customers’ username, password, account balance, rewards points and responsible gaming settings will be automatically migrated to the Fanatics Sportsbook. New Jersey is the final PointsBet state and marks the twentieth state for the Fanatics Sportsbook and fourth state for Fanatics Casino.

The Fanatics Sportsbook makes being a fan easy with fast signup, easy betting, transparent withdrawals and is disrupting the sports betting industry with the following new features:

Building a better sportsbook: The Fanatics Sportsbook app was built natively on iOS and Android . The design, speed and quality of the navigation experience rival the sports betting apps in the market today that were not built specifically for iOS and Android.

The Fanatics Sportsbook app was built natively on and . The design, speed and quality of the navigation experience rival the sports betting apps in the market today that were not built specifically for iOS and Android. FanCash: Get up to 5% FanCash back on bets, win or lose. Every bet gets you closer to more rewards like team merchandise, bonus bets, and more.

Get up to 5% FanCash back on bets, win or lose. Every bet gets you closer to more rewards like team merchandise, bonus bets, and more. Live Betting: Real-time game and stat updates keep customers informed.

Real-time game and stat updates keep customers informed. Discover: Get everything a customer cares about—marquee games, key stats and trending bets delivered straight to the Discover feed.

Get everything a customer cares about—marquee games, key stats and trending bets delivered straight to the Discover feed. Search: Find promos, bets, and trending topics all from the advanced search functionality. Bet directly from the search results and spend time enjoying the game, not looking for a bet.

Find promos, bets, and trending topics all from the advanced search functionality. Bet directly from the search results and spend time enjoying the game, not looking for a bet. One App, One Wallet: Fanatics customers in NJ will now have a seamless sports betting experience and can travel to other legal sports betting states (like NY, PA and CT) to place wagers using one app and one wallet on the Fanatics Sportsbook.





As part of the launch in New Jersey, Fanatics Betting and Gaming will also launch its new online casino, embedded in the Fanatics Sportsbook app. The newly designed Fanatics Casino will feature a range of classic and popular casino favorites like roulette, slots and blackjack along with offering customers the following exciting new features:

Play with IGT Play Digital: Fanatics Casino players can enjoy a range of highly engaging IGT PlayDigital games including many of the classic titles that iGaming players love including Cash Eruption™, Fortune Coin™ and Cleopatra™, as well as a suite of MegaJackpots™ titles, proprietary table games and video poker content.

Fanatics Casino players can enjoy a range of highly engaging IGT PlayDigital games including many of the classic titles that iGaming players love including Cash Eruption™, Fortune Coin™ and Cleopatra™, as well as a suite of MegaJackpots™ titles, proprietary table games and video poker content. Evolved Live Casino Games: Fanatics Casino has partnered with Evolution to provide customers with world-leading live casino games including Blackjack, Roulette, Craps, Baccarat and Poker variants. In addition, Evolution will provide Fanatics Casino with an exciting lineup of online slots, the award-winning Lightning Roulette, and many more.

Fanatics Casino has partnered with Evolution to provide customers with world-leading live casino games including Blackjack, Roulette, Craps, Baccarat and Poker variants. In addition, Evolution will provide Fanatics Casino with an exciting lineup of online slots, the award-winning Lightning Roulette, and many more. Wonderful New Games: Light & Wonder will provide Fanatics Casino with a wide range of the company’s first party titles, including top-performing games 88 FORTUNES™, JIN JI BAO™ ENDLESS TREASURES™, DANCING DRUMS EXPLOSION™, and ULTIMATE FIRE LINK™ CHINA STREET™. In addition, Light & Wonder will offer Fanatics Casino customers access to third party aggregated content from some of the world’s biggest studios such as Big Time Gaming, Reel Play and Hacksaw.

Light & Wonder will provide Fanatics Casino with a wide range of the company’s first party titles, including top-performing games 88 FORTUNES™, JIN JI BAO™ ENDLESS TREASURES™, DANCING DRUMS EXPLOSION™, and ULTIMATE FIRE LINK™ CHINA STREET™. In addition, Light & Wonder will offer Fanatics Casino customers access to third party aggregated content from some of the world’s biggest studios such as Big Time Gaming, Reel Play and Hacksaw. Rewards: Casino customers can earn FanCash back on bets, spins and hands.

Casino customers can earn FanCash back on bets, spins and hands. Fanatics Game Studios: Fanatics Betting and Gaming has produced exclusive content including the new Fanatics Blackjack and Fanatics Multi-Hand Blackjack games developed in partnership with Boom Entertainment.



To download images and videos of the Fanatics Sportsbook and Casino, visit the Fanatics Media Center and for more news and information, follow us on X @FanaticsBook .

Must be 21+. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER

About Fanatics Betting and Gaming

Launched in 2021, Fanatics Betting and Gaming is the online and retail sports betting subsidiary of Fanatics Holdings Inc., a global digital sports platform. The Fanatics Sportsbook is available to nearly 95% of the addressable online sports bettor market in the U.S. in the following states: Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia and West Virginia. Fanatics Casino is currently available online in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. Fanatics Betting and Gaming operates nineteen retail locations including retail sportsbooks outside of Progressive Field and Nationwide Arena and the only sportsbook inside an NFL stadium at Commanders Field. Fanatics Betting and Gaming is headquartered in New York with offices in Denver and Dublin, Ireland.

