Horys Launches DigitalEdge Alliance, Its Membership Program to Empower Users in Digtital Age

Dubai, UAE, May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Horys believes in fostering a community of innovation and collaboration. They understand that staying ahead in today's rapidly evolving technological landscape requires continuous learning, connection, and access to the latest advancements. That's why they created the DigitalEdge Alliance, a membership program designed to empower individuals and businesses to thrive in the digital age.

What is Horys?

Horys is a premier technology provider specializing in the development of secure and innovative software, hardware, server hosting, and management services. The tech giant is passionate about helping individuals and businesses stay modern and relevant in the ever-changing tech environment.

The DigitalEdge Alliance is a dynamic community of tech enthusiasts, professionals, and experts brought together by a shared desire to stay at the forefront of technological innovation. By joining this alliance, you gain access to a plethora of benefits that can propel users' personal and professional growth in the tech world.

Unlocking a World of Savings and Exclusive Offers

As a DigitalEdge Alliance member, you'll be privy to exclusive discounts on a wide range of Horys products and services. These discounts extend beyond hardware and software, encompassing valuable accessories and other tech-related offerings.

User will also receive special coupons and promotional codes to further unlock savings on Horys solutions. This translates to significant cost-effectiveness, allowing you to access the latest technological advancements without breaking the bank.

Dive Deeper into the Tech World with Events and Resources

The DigitalEdge Alliance goes beyond mere discounts; it fosters meaningful engagement and knowledge sharing. As a member, you'll gain exclusive access to Horys special events, including product launches, hands-on workshops, and thought-provoking tech seminars. These events provide valuable opportunities to learn from industry leaders, discover cutting-edge technologies, and network with fellow tech enthusiasts.

Stay Informed and Connected

Staying up-to-date in the fast-paced tech world can be a challenge. The DigitalEdge Alliance helps you bridge this gap by providing access to a monthly newsletter. This informative resource delivers the latest tech news, product updates, and exclusive member offers straight to users' inbox.

Building a Network of Tech Mavens

The DigitalEdge Alliance is a vibrant community where you can connect with like-minded individuals and experts who share users' passion for technology. Through online community forums, discussion boards, and networking events, you can exchange ideas, collaborate on projects, and learn from each other's experiences. This fosters a sense of belonging and provides a platform for building valuable connections within the tech ecosystem.

Deepen Users' Tech Expertise

The DigitalEdge Alliance offers a treasure trove of resources to enhance users' technical knowledge. You'll have access to curated news articles and in-depth analysis of emerging technologies, trends, and breakthroughs. This empowers you to stay ahead of the curve and make informed decisions about the technologies you adopt.

Furthermore, the Alliance provides educational resources, white papers, and exclusive content that delve deeper into cutting-edge technologies. These resources are designed to broaden users' understanding and equip you with the knowledge required to navigate the complexities of the tech landscape.

Learn from the Best with Free Webinars

Expand users' knowledge base through free webinars hosted by experts at Horys, industry leaders, and innovators. These interactive sessions cover a wide range of tech topics and provide opportunities for Q&A sessions. This direct engagement with industry professionals allows you to gain valuable insights and address any questions you might have.

Joining the DigitalEdge Alliance offers more than just discounts and resources; it's an invitation to be part of a vibrant community of tech enthusiasts and learners. If you're passionate about technology and eager to unlock users' full potential, the DigitalEdge Alliance is the perfect platform to take users' journey to the next level.

Membership Fee: 39 Euros Including VAT

About Horys

A premier hardware and software solutions company, Horys' technology is on par with global standards. Its offerings include a variety of hardware products like smartphones, tablets, and computers. And software products include server hosting and management solutions.

