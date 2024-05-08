Coagulation Testing Market Expected to Reaches $22.6 Billion by 2031 | CAGR of 15.1%

Coagulation Testing Market Report

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coagulation testing is a type of blood test that evaluates a patient's blood's clotting capacity and clotting time. Clotting problems can result in excessive bleeding or clotting, both of which can be fatal. If the doctor thinks the patient has clotting issues, coagulation testing is prescribed. There are several inherited and acquired bleeding disorders, the most prevalent of which include haemophilia, blood factor deficiencies, and others. It is crucial to recognize bleeding disorders and keep a watch on the coagulation status since they can lead to abnormal bleeding. The global market for coagulation testing is growing significantly as a result of surge in prevalence of blood clotting issues in many regions and the rise in cardiovascular illnesses, which can also call for routine coagulation testing. These two factors are driving up the demand for coagulation testing market growth.



𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐜𝐨𝐚𝐠𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 $3.1 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 2021, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 $8.8 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 2031, 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐭 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 11.5% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 2022 𝐭𝐨 2031



𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the coagulation testing market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing coagulation testing market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the coagulation testing market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global coagulation testing market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.



𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐬𝐮𝐛-𝐬𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐨𝐚𝐠𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐓𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐰𝐧 𝐛𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐰:

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬:

Market Size by 2031: USD 8.8 billion

Growth Rate: CAGR of 11.5%

Forecast Period: 2021 - 2031

Report Pages: 280



𝐂𝐨𝐚𝐠𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐓𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬:

𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭:

Instruments

Consumables



𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

Prothrombin Time

Activated Partial Thromboplastin Time

Thrombin Time

Activated Clotting Time



𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫:

Hospitals

Clinical Laboratories

Point-of-Care Testing

Others



𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest Of Asia Pacific)

LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)



𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Sysmex Corporation

Micropoint Biosciences

Abbott Laboratories

Helena Laboratories

Alere Inc.

Medtronic plc

Diagnostica Stago Sas

Nihon Kohden Corporation



Important years considered in the Coagulation Testing study:

Historical year – 2018-2022; Base year – 2022; Forecast period** – 2022 to 2031 [** unless otherwise stated]



𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐐𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐀𝐧𝐬𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲:

1) What makes Coagulation Testing Market feasible for long term investment?

2) How are factors influencing the driving demand of Coagulation Testing in the next few years?

3) Territory that may see steep rise in CAGR & Y-O-Y growth?

4) What geographic region would have better demand for products/services?

5) What opportunity emerging territory would offer to established and new entrants in Coagulation Testing Market?

6) What strategies of big players help them acquire share in mature market?

7) Know value chain areas where players can create value?

8) What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Coagulation Testing Market growth?

9) Risk side analysis connected with service providers?



𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐚𝐠𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐓𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:

Coagulation Testing Market Size (Sales) Market Share by Type (Product Category)

Coagulation Testing Market by Application/End Users

Coagulation Testing (Volume) and Market Share Comparison by Applications

Global Coagulation Testing and Growth Rate (2021-2031)

Coagulation Testing Competition by Players/Suppliers, Region, Type, and Application

Coagulation Testing (Volume, Value, and Sales Price) table defined for each geographic region defined.

Coagulation Testing Players/Suppliers Profiles and Sales Data

Key Raw Materials Analysis & Price Trends

Supply Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Industrial Chain Analysis and view more in complete table of Contents



