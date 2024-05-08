AMG Announces Results of the Annual General Meeting

Amsterdam, 8 May 2024 (Regulated Information) --- AMG Critical Materials N.V. (“AMG”, EURONEXT AMSTERDAM: “AMG”) is pleased to announce that during its Annual General Meeting held on May 8, 2024, shareholders approved all agenda items presented, including the expansion of the Management Board from three to four members. Mr. Michael Connor was appointed to the Management Board as Chief Corporate Development Officer for a term of four years, with effect from May 8, 2024.



During the meeting, Mr. Jackson Dunckel was reappointed as Chief Financial Officer for an additional term of four years, beginning May 8, 2024. In addition, Dr. Donatella Ceccarelli was reappointed as a member of the Supervisory Board for a term of two years, with effect from May 8, 2024.

Given the rotation schedule of the Supervisory Board and the retirement in 2025 of two longstanding members, Professor Hanke and Mr. Depp, the Supervisory Board resolved to expand its resources to create a Board with seven members. During the meeting, Ms. Dagmar Bottenbruch was appointed to the Supervisory Board as an independent member for a term of four years, beginning May 8, 2024.

AMG's mission is to provide critical materials and related process technologies to advance a less carbon-intensive world. To this end, AMG is focused on the production and development of energy storage materials such as lithium, vanadium, and tantalum. In addition, AMG's products include highly engineered systems to reduce CO 2 in aerospace engines, as well as critical materials addressing CO 2 reduction in a variety of other end use markets.

AMG’s Lithium segment spans the lithium value chain, reducing the CO 2 footprint of both suppliers and customers. AMG’s Vanadium segment is the world’s market leader in recycling vanadium from oil refining residues, spanning the Company’s vanadium, titanium, and chrome businesses. AMG’s Technologies segment is the established world market leader in advanced metallurgy and provides equipment engineering to the aerospace engine sector globally. It serves as the engineering home for the Company’s fast-growing LIVA batteries, and spans AMG’s mineral processing operations in graphite, antimony, and silicon metal.

With approximately 3,600 employees, AMG operates globally with production facilities in Germany, the United Kingdom, France, the United States, China, Mexico, Brazil, India, Sri Lanka, and Mozambique, and has sales and customer service offices in Japan (www.amg-nv.com).

