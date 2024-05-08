Vice-President Jourová to attend G7 meeting of Justice Ministers in Venice

Tomorrow, Vice-President for Values and Transparency, Věra Jourová, will travel to Venice, Italy to participate in the third meeting of G7 Justice Ministers.

The Vice-President, together with representatives of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States, will discuss issues related to Russia’s war against Ukraine, the rule of law, and the fight against organised crime, among others.

Vice-President Jourová will intervene in sessions dedicated to discussing the participants’ key priorities related to the war in Ukraine as well as enhancing G7 cooperation in the field of justice – where a new ‘Venice Justice Group’ will be established.

In the margins of the meeting, Vice-President Jourová will also meet bilaterally with the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, Arif Virani; the Minister of Justice of Ukraine, Denys Maliuska, and the Ukrainian Prosecutor General, Andriy Kostin; and the US Attorney General, Merrick Garland.

The G7 Justice Ministerial is a new G7 track created as an answer to Russia’s war against Ukraine. It met for the first time in November 2022 and for the second time in July 2023.