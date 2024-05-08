New blend of coaching celebrated for unique approach

Offering a unique blend of executive coaching at Mission Coaching, lead coach Paul Barnard

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new blend of executive coaching and counselling is seeing breakthroughs for executives. Paul Barnard co-founded Mission Coaching with Justin McKeown and delivers a unique style of business coaching which is making breakthroughs for business execs.

A ‘Thinking Disruptor’ better describes how Mission Coaching helps people elevate themselves to that higher performance. Coaching disrupts the stories that we all create around ourselves, so that you can work out what is holding you back from knowing what to do and how best to go forward.

Mission Coaching helps each leader identify their major ‘roadblocks’ and challenge their ‘stories’. They then work with them to explore ideas and options for moving forward towards making breakthroughs and higher performance.

An award-winning practitioner, drawing on more than 20 years’ experience, Paul Barnard says: "If you were an elite athlete, of course you’d get worldclass coaching to help you breakthrough to the next level. As an executive it’s no different.”

Specialists in behavioural change, Mission Coaching's unique blend is highly relevant for industries which undergo rapid and regular change – these transformations require leader agility and adaptability to new behaviours.

Coaching is as much about helping leaders know how to learn about themselves and adapt their behaviours, as it is about working on specific issues.

The leaders Mission coaches will go through a structured process which is principally stakeholder and values-driven, ensuring these are aligned with business and personal purpose.

Clarity is key. Leaders need clarity around what they are adjusting their behaviour to. They need to understand the desired leadership characteristics for the role they are in that help them achieve their personal and the business goals – characteristics which are determined in part by the values of that person, the business and the people they work with (peers, line manager and wider stakeholders). Feedback from stakeholders (including line managers) is an essential part of the coaching process and the clarity required.

A sought-after coach and facilitator in leadership and team development, Paul co-founded Mission Group and Mission Coaching and delivers executive and life coaching, and training for international and national corporate and not-for-profit organisations.

An award-winning practitioner, drawing on more than 20 years’ experience, Paul has worked with CEOs and senior executives at organisations as diverse as the United Nations, UK Prime Minister’s & Cabinet Office, Boeing, Marks & Spencer, ITV, Fidelity International, and many more multinational, public and third sector organisations.

