Abell Pest Control Earns Prestigious Recognition as a Top Workplace in Canada for the Second Consecutive Year by Great Place to Work®

Toronto, Ontario, May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abell Pest Control is proud to announce that it has been recognized as one of the Best Workplaces in Canada 2024™ by Great Place to Work®, a leading global research and consulting firm, for the second consecutive year. This prestigious award comes shortly after Abell was recognized as a Best Workplace™ for Women, which demonstrates the company's continued dedication to creating an outstanding workplace environment for everyone.

"Being a part of the Abell family is not just a job, it's about becoming a member of a closely-knit community where mutual care is the cornerstone. Our team members, from coast to coast, are the heartbeat of our organization," says Sara Cromwell, Vice President of People Excellence at Abell Pest Control. "We are deeply committed to creating an environment where everyone feels heard, supported, and empowered to thrive. This recognition underscores the unwavering dedication of every Abell team member as we stand together, supporting each other, our clients, and our communities. It's a genuine privilege to collaborate with such an extraordinary team."

After collecting responses from more than 87% of Abell employees, including open-ended questions on work-life balance, training effectiveness, management style, compensation, and other factors, it is evident that Abell is an exceptional workplace environment. “With 89% of our employees expressing satisfaction with their workplace, compared to the 60% average among Canadian organizations, it highlights the strong positive sentiment within our company,” shared Cromwell.

Working in pest control can be a highly satisfying profession that provides stability, excitement, and growth opportunities. In today's job market, many Canadians are looking for new industries to work in.

The stability of a career in pest control is undeniable. As long as pests exist, there will always be a demand for pest management professionals. With a legacy dating back to 1924, Abell has been a leader in the industry for a century. Abell has established innovative techniques while maintaining high standards of quality and safety. Abell's legacy is not just about providing pest control services, but it's a testament to their enduring values of integrity, professionalism, and community stewardship.

Abell University provides customized training programs for new hires to help them excel in their roles under the guidance of experienced professionals who act as mentors. Abell offers competitive pay, flexible benefits, and generous time off to its employees. The commitment to ongoing learning empowers every individual within the Abell family to reach their full potential and contribute meaningfully to the company's success.

-30-

