Jordan Roberts Surprises Music World with an Emotional Mother's Day Tribute
Penned by Country Duo Everette and Produced by Joel McKinneyNASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jordan Roberts releases a deeply emotional single, written by country artist duo Everette (Brent Rupard and Anthony Olympia) along with Daniel Collins. The song is a touching tribute to Collins' late mother. The track was co-written in 2019 in Mobile, Alabama, during a CreatiVets initiative, where Collins had volunteered. He was given the opportunity to co-write the song with Everette.
The single, produced by Joel McKinney and released under Daniel Collins' Wall of Fame Entertainment, LLC, is a musical gift crafted for his siblings to celebrate their mother's memory on Mother's Day. This surprise release aligns perfectly with Roberts' vision of bringing back authentic country storytelling. Collins pitched the song to him and McKinney earlier this year. They both immediately embraced the idea.
This song aligns perfectly with Roberts' vision of bringing back authentic country storytelling. This surprise release is the result of a co-writing session facilitated by CreatiVets, a nonprofit on a mission to empower wounded veterans to heal through the arts and music. With Mother's Day approaching on Sunday, May 12th, fans can experience this soulful single on May 10th on all major platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube Music. Get ready to be taken on an emotional journey as you listen to this heartfelt new single.
Celebrate the emotional and momentous release of this Mother's Day tribute, marking a significant moment for Daniel Collins' family and the music industry. Join the journey of remembrance and love through this evocative single.
As you listen, reflect on the special bond between mother and child, and allow the heartfelt lyrics and soulful melody to bring back cherished memories. This single is not just a song; it's an experience that will resonate with anyone who has known the love of a mother.
