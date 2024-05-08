Leading Asian crypto info provider CoinNess launches English Live Feed with free API offer

Seoul, South Korea, May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoinNess, one of the largest cryptocurrency investment information providers in Asia, today launched its English service with a Live Feed feature for global audiences. CoinNess's Live Feed service provides real-time updates for investors in the blockchain and cryptocurrency industry.







Founded in 2018, CoinNess has quickly established a strong presence, amassing an extensive user base of over 1 million across Asia, extending beyond South Korea.

Renowned for its rapid distribution of the latest cryptocurrency updates, CoinNess aims to deliver breaking news within five minutes of new industry developments, ensuring continuous, around-the-clock coverage. Since the platform’s launch, the Live Feed feature has generated over 200,000 news briefs for investors.

CoinNess is also the largest provider of cryptocurrency investment information for institutions in South Korea. Some 40 crypto-related platforms have integrated CoinNess's Live Feed API into their services.

In 2023, CoinNess gained significant attention when it was selected by Naver, South Korea's largest search engine, to be the exclusive provider of live cryptocurrency updates as the internet giant made its first foray into displaying this type of content. In its latest development, CoinNess has forged a partnership with Yonhap Infomax, the financial news provider of the national news agency Yonhap News, to exclusively provide a live crypto feed.

On May 7, CoinNess introduced the English Live Feed service for retail investors, along with a business-to-business (B2B) application programming interface (API) that its partners can implement into their services.

In addition to Live Feed, CoinNess offers a comprehensive suite of information offerings related to crypto investment, including Asian market analysis, market data, on-chain data, and personalized curation of social media posts.

Regarding the company's latest service introduction, CoinNess CEO Kim Jungho said, "Renowned Asian crypto exchanges, legacy media outlets, wallet providers, and online communities have implemented our Live Feed API to offer a fuller user experience for their customers."

In preparation for the English Live Feed launch, CoinNess hired over ten professional content writers with extensive backgrounds in the crypto sector. This acquisition of new talent has raised the company's workforce to 50, covering both its Korean and English services.

CoinNess boasts a seasoned content team and its own advanced algorithm that monitors and collects real-time data from a wide range of sources, including global media outlets, government agencies, social media platforms, crypto exchanges, and on-chain data providers. This comprehensive approach enables the CoinNess team to publish news briefs within five minutes of an issue breaking out. The platforms that have partnered with CoinNess recognize the value that the timely delivery of professional, concisely-written crypto sector news briefs brings to their users.

CEO Kim expressed confidence in the new service, saying, “Our crypto Live Feed service is now accessible to institutional investors, including South Korean brokerage firms, through a terminal. This marks the first time in the world such an integration has been offered, demonstrating our service’s content quality.”

Lastly, in celebration of its English Live Feed service launch, CoinNess has decided to provide its Live Feed API to partners free of charge for a limited time. If you would like to avail of this value addition for the benefit of your enterprise, don't hesitate to reach out to the CoinNess business team today at business@coinness.live.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.

Kim JungHo jhkim at coinness.live