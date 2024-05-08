Toll Brothers Announces New Regency Active-Adult 55+ Community Coming Soon to Raleigh, North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C., May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest active-adult 55+ community, Regency at Auburn Station, is coming soon to Raleigh, North Carolina. Construction of the Sales Center and model homes is in progress, and sales will start in the summer of 2024.

Regency at Auburn Station is nestled near Garner in Wake County and within proximity to popular restaurants, shops, and recreation in Raleigh. This active-adult community by Toll Brothers includes single-family homes ranging from 1,442 to 2,465+ square feet within three distinct collections. The community will offer flexible floor plan options with 2 to 4 bedrooms with first-floor primary bedroom suites, and 2 to 3 bathrooms, as well as exclusive resort-style amenities including an outdoor pool, pickleball courts, and a clubhouse with a state-of-the-art fitness center.





“We are excited to build another Regency active-adult community in the Raleigh area,” said Ted Pease, Division President of Toll Brothers in Raleigh. “With resort-style features and first-class amenities, Regency at Auburn Station will offer low-maintenance luxury living in a vibrant setting.”

Home buyers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio . The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

Home buyers will also enjoy proximity to nearby shopping, arts and entertainment, and recreational destinations, including White Oak Crossing, Lake Benson Park, Pullen Park, Village District, Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek, as well as the endless dining options in downtown Raleigh.

Toll Brothers Regency active-adult communities across the United States are planned with the active lifestyles of their residents in mind. Each community offers exquisitely designed homes with an array of luxury resort-style amenities, activities, and social events available for residents 55 years of age or older.

Additional Toll Brothers new home communities in the Wake County area include Regency at Olde Towne, Overlook at Brier Creek, Regency at Holly Springs, Knightdale Station, Forestville Village by Toll Brothers, and Rollingdale by Toll Brothers coming soon in summer 2024.

For more information on Regency at Auburn Station and Toll Brothers communities throughout Raleigh, call (844) 840-5263 or visit TollBrothers.com/Raleigh.





About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 57 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

In 2024, Toll Brothers marked 10 years in a row being named to the Fortune World's Most Admired Companies™ list. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

