Minister Patricia de Lille engages tourism stakeholders and community members in Makhanda, Eastern Cape, 9 May

Minister Patricia de Lille to engage tourism stakeholders and community members in Makhanda, Eastern Cape

On Thursday, 9 May 2024, Minister of Tourism, Patricia de Lille will engage tourism sector stakeholders

and community members on various programmes by the Department of Tourism to support the growth

and development of the tourism sector.

Minister de Lille will be joined by the Eastern Cape MEC for Finance, Economic Affairs and Tourism, Mlungisi Mvoko, Executive Mayor, Makhanda Municipality, Cllr Yandiswa Vara, the Masifundise Community Family Care and Development Centre (NPC), the South African Township and Villages Tourism Organisation (SATOVITO) and private sector partners.

The stakeholders to be addressed include the Makhanda Tourism Authority, Makhanda tourism businesses, the Makhanda Business Association, SMEs in tourism and hospitality and the Makhanda Resident’s Association.

The engagement will see the Minister highlight various programmes of support such as the Department of Tourism’s Market Access Support Programme, the Green Tourism Incentive Programme and the Tourism Equity Fund amongst others.

Details of the engagement are as follows:

Date: Thursday 9 May 2024

Time: 10h00 – 14h00

Venue: Makhanda City Hall, High Street, Makhanda

All media are welcome to attend and are kindly requested to RSVP to Zara Nicholson on the details

below

Zara Nicholson

Media Liaison Officer to Minister Patricia de Lille, MP

Cell: +27 (0) 79 416 5996

Email: znicholson@tourism.gov.za