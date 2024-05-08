Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,809 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 393,932 in the last 365 days.

Minister Patricia de Lille engages tourism stakeholders and community members in Makhanda, Eastern Cape, 9 May

Minister Patricia de Lille to engage tourism stakeholders and community  members in Makhanda, Eastern Cape 

On Thursday, 9 May 2024, Minister of Tourism, Patricia de Lille will engage tourism sector stakeholders 
and community members on various programmes by the Department of Tourism to support the growth 
and development of the tourism sector. 

Minister de Lille will be joined by the Eastern Cape MEC for Finance, Economic Affairs and Tourism, Mlungisi Mvoko, Executive Mayor, Makhanda Municipality, Cllr Yandiswa Vara, the Masifundise Community Family Care and Development Centre (NPC), the South African Township and Villages Tourism Organisation (SATOVITO) and private sector partners.

The stakeholders to be addressed include the Makhanda Tourism Authority, Makhanda tourism businesses, the Makhanda Business Association, SMEs in tourism and hospitality and the Makhanda Resident’s Association. 

The engagement will see the Minister highlight various programmes of support such as the Department of Tourism’s Market Access Support Programme, the Green Tourism Incentive Programme and the Tourism Equity Fund amongst others. 

Details of the engagement are as follows: 
Date: Thursday 9 May 2024
Time: 10h00 – 14h00
Venue: Makhanda City Hall, High Street, Makhanda
All media are welcome to attend and are kindly requested to RSVP to Zara Nicholson on the details 
below

Zara Nicholson 
Media Liaison Officer to Minister Patricia de Lille, MP 
Cell: +27 (0) 79 416 5996 
Email: znicholson@tourism.gov.za

You just read:

Minister Patricia de Lille engages tourism stakeholders and community members in Makhanda, Eastern Cape, 9 May

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more