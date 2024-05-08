Minister Patricia de Lille engages tourism stakeholders and community members in Makhanda, Eastern Cape, 9 May
Minister Patricia de Lille to engage tourism stakeholders and community members in Makhanda, Eastern Cape
On Thursday, 9 May 2024, Minister of Tourism, Patricia de Lille will engage tourism sector stakeholders
and community members on various programmes by the Department of Tourism to support the growth
and development of the tourism sector.
Minister de Lille will be joined by the Eastern Cape MEC for Finance, Economic Affairs and Tourism, Mlungisi Mvoko, Executive Mayor, Makhanda Municipality, Cllr Yandiswa Vara, the Masifundise Community Family Care and Development Centre (NPC), the South African Township and Villages Tourism Organisation (SATOVITO) and private sector partners.
The stakeholders to be addressed include the Makhanda Tourism Authority, Makhanda tourism businesses, the Makhanda Business Association, SMEs in tourism and hospitality and the Makhanda Resident’s Association.
The engagement will see the Minister highlight various programmes of support such as the Department of Tourism’s Market Access Support Programme, the Green Tourism Incentive Programme and the Tourism Equity Fund amongst others.
Details of the engagement are as follows:
Date: Thursday 9 May 2024
Time: 10h00 – 14h00
Venue: Makhanda City Hall, High Street, Makhanda
All media are welcome to attend and are kindly requested to RSVP to Zara Nicholson on the details
below
Zara Nicholson
Media Liaison Officer to Minister Patricia de Lille, MP
Cell: +27 (0) 79 416 5996
Email: znicholson@tourism.gov.za