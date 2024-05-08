Glutamine Market Size to Worth USD 175.27 Mn by 2033

The global glutamine market size is calculated at USD 132.05 million in 2024 and is estimated to be worth around USD 175.27 million by 2033, with at a CAGR of 3.2% from 2024 to 2033.

Ottawa, May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global glutamine market size was valued at USD 130.94 million in 2023 and is predicted to hit around USD 166.52 million by 2032, a study published by Towards Healthcare a sister firm of Precedence Research.



Glutamine Market Highlights:

L-glutamine leads the pack, dominating the market with a commanding 83% share in 2023.

Muscle-building applications are the top target, flexing a 36% market share in 2023.

North America currently holds the biggest piece of the pie, accounting for 40% in 2023, but keep an eye on other regions joining the fitness frenzy.



MuscleTech Platinum 100% Glutamine is a top-notch sports nutrition product made of pure L-glutamine powder. It's been proven in studies to help muscles recover faster and decrease soreness after working out. This product is in high demand because athletes find it useful for their training needs.

The glutamine market has witnessed significant growth owing to its diverse applications and increasing awareness of its health benefits. Glutamine, an essential amino acid found abundantly in various foods, serves as a fundamental building block for proteins. It supports immune function by aiding in the body's defense against infections and also plays a crucial role in maintaining digestive health, particularly in the integrity of the intestinal lining. Given its importance, glutamine has become a popular dietary supplement, with healthcare professionals and consumers recognizing its significance in promoting overall well-being.

In 2022, the American Cancer Society estimated that about 1.92 million people in the United States will get cancer, and around 609,360 will pass away from it. Globally, that adds up to 9.6 million lives lost to cancer. Because diseases like cancer are becoming more common, there's a significant need for new and better treatments all around the world. One treatment that's getting attention is using a substance called glutamine to help manage cancer. Glutamine is a type of amino acid that seems to help people going through cancer treatment stay healthier overall. Adding glutamine to cancer treatments is part of a more significant effort to make sure patients do better and feel better during their treatment. Since diseases like cancer keep causing big problems, it's really important for doctors and scientists to keep looking for new and better ways to treat them.

In September 2023, Johns Hopkins Medicine shared exciting findings from early tests of a new type of medicine called a "prodrug" that targets glutamine in tumors. This drug explicitly attacks cancer cells, starving them and making immunotherapy treatments more effective. Although it's still being studied in labs and not ready for patients, it shows promise for improving cancer treatments.



Additionally, the rising prevalence of medical conditions such as cancer, HIV/AIDS, and digestive disorders has led to an increased demand for glutamine. Patients with these conditions often have elevated requirements for glutamine to support their treatment and manage associated symptoms. Pharmaceutical formulations and supplements containing glutamine have become essential components of their therapeutic regimens.

Furthermore, ongoing research into the therapeutic potential of glutamine continues to drive innovation in product development and treatment protocols. As scientists uncover its physiological functions and benefits, new applications and formulations are being explored, further expanding the glutamine market. The outlook for the glutamine market remains promising, with continued growth anticipated as its importance in healthcare and medical treatment becomes increasingly recognized and validated.

Glutamine Market Key Trends





Rising Prevalence of Medical Conditions

Glutamine supplementation becomes increasingly crucial in medical conditions like cancer, HIV/AIDS, and digestive disorders due to the significant roles this amino acid plays in supporting various bodily functions. In cancer treatment, glutamine aids in bolstering the immune system and protecting the integrity of the digestive tract, both of which can be compromised by chemotherapy and radiation therapy.

For instance,

In 2022, the World Health Organization shared that around 39.0 million people were living with HIV, including 1.5 million kids aged 0 to 14. Sadly, 630,000 people worldwide died because of HIV-related issues. But there's some good news, too: 86% of those with HIV knew they had it, 76% were getting treatment, and 71% had managed to lower their viral loads successfully. To treat HIV, a lot of people are given a substance called glutamine, which is important for their health. Glutamine helps support them during their treatment and makes it easier to stay healthy.



Recent News on Cancer Treatment by Targeting Glutamine Metabolism

In 2023, Advancing Cancer Treatment by Targeting Glutamine Metabolism—A Roadmap". This article outlines a roadmap for researchers developing glutamine-targeting therapies, highlighting key areas needing further investigation and potential challenges to overcome.

In 2023, the American Cancer Society anticipated approximately 1,958,310 new cancer cases and roughly 609,820 cancer-related deaths in the United States. While cancer rates had been decreasing overall, prostate cancer had been increasing by 3% annually from 2014 to 2019, resulting in around 99,000 additional cases.

The situation is better for other types of cancer in men compared to women. Glutamine is a treatment option for cancer.

Cancer cells undergo metabolic reprogramming to fuel their rapid growth, prompting researchers to explore new treatments beyond chemotherapy and radiotherapy. Drugs targeting this process, including those focused on glutamine metabolism, show promise in animal studies and clinical trials. Glutamine, crucial for various cellular functions, is vital for cancer cell growth and proliferation. Blocking glutamine metabolism has emerged as a potential cancer treatment strategy, focusing on disrupting key enzymes and pathways. Additionally, investigating how glutamine blockade influences the tumor microenvironment could improve the effectiveness of immunotherapy in cancer treatment.

The high metabolic demands of cancer cells can also lead to glutamine depletion, making supplementation essential to meet increased demands and mitigate treatment-related side effects such as diarrhea, mucositis, and weight loss. Similarly, individuals with HIV/AIDS often face gastrointestinal issues and heightened inflammation, further elevating the need for glutamine to maintain intestinal health and support immune function. Furthermore, patients with digestive disorders like inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), and celiac disease can benefit from glutamine supplementation to alleviate symptoms such as abdominal pain, diarrhea, and bloating. Glutamine aids in repairing damaged tissues and enhancing gut barrier function, promoting overall digestive health and well-being. In essence, the demand for glutamine products stems from the specific requirements of patients undergoing treatment for these medical conditions, where supplementation serves as a supportive measure to manage symptoms, maintain immune function, and support overall health.

Growing Need for Glutamine in Sports Nutrition Items

Glutamine is an amino acid, which is like a building block for proteins in our bodies. When we exercise, our muscles go through a lot of stress and sometimes get small tears, making them sore and tired. Glutamine helps repair these muscles, making them stronger and ready for the next workout. It's like a handy repair kit for your muscles. But that's not all glutamine does. Our immune system, which helps us fight off sickness and stay healthy, can also take a hit when working out hard. Glutamine boosts it, helping to keep our immune system strong and our bodies healthy, even during intense training sessions.

The glutamine market is booming because more and more people are getting sick with diseases like heart conditions, obesity, cancer, high blood pressure, and diabetes. This is mainly because many people live inactive lifestyles, where they're moving around a little. The World Health Organization discovered that one in four adults and almost 80% of teenagers worldwide aren't getting physical activity. This means they need to be more active to stay healthy. So, because of this, there will be a more significant demand for glutamine in sports nutrition products among people in the future.

Because of these fantastic benefits, more and more athletes and fitness enthusiasts are turning to glutamine supplements to help them perform better and recover faster. They realize that caring for their muscles and immune system is just as important as the workouts themselves. And as the demand for sports nutrition products like these grows, so does the market for glutamine supplements. It's becoming a must-have for anyone serious about their fitness goals.

Lack of Awareness about Glutamine Supplements

Despite their potential to offer various health benefits, Glutamine supplements are less well-known among consumers than other popular supplements like protein powders or multivitamins. Many people may need to learn what glutamine is or how it could help them. Educating consumers about glutamine's advantages and its role in boosting health and performance is crucial for increasing its popularity and market growth. This education could involve explaining how glutamine supports the immune system, aids in muscle recovery after exercise, and contributes to overall well-being.

People who are into fitness might be interested in learning that glutamine can help them recover faster from intense workouts, allowing them to train harder and more frequently. Individuals dealing with medical conditions like cancer or digestive disorders could benefit from understanding how glutamine supplementation might assist in managing their symptoms and improving their quality of life.

By spreading awareness about the benefits of glutamine in simple terms that consumers can understand, such as through informative articles, social media campaigns, or educational materials in stores, more people may become interested in trying glutamine supplements. This increased awareness and interest could lead to greater demand for glutamine products, ultimately driving market growth.



Geographical Landscape

In North America, especially in the United States, more people are interested in staying healthy and fit. This interest has led to a lot of people using apps and supplements to help them. At the same time, there's also been an increase in obesity cases. The U.S. has an extensive industry focused on health and fitness, with many adults joining gyms. People are choosing healthier options, like supplements and over-processed foods. The government is also encouraging more people to get involved in sports and competitions.

In Asia-Pacific, including places like China, Japan, and India, more people are interested in staying healthy and fit, especially among young adults. This has led to a growing market for supplements like glutamine, a type of amino acid. This trend is even more vital in China, where sports nutrition is really popular. People in the region are focusing more on healthy lifestyles and have more money to spend on nutrition products. With the Olympics happening in countries like Japan, South Korea, and China, there's even more interest in sports and nutrition products. East Asian governments are also encouraging people to exercise more to fight obesity, which is helping the market grow. For example, in China, over 70% of people drink sports drinks, and about 65% drink energy drinks.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the glutamine market encompasses a wide range of elements that shape how companies vie for market dominance and consumer attention within the industry. Innovation plays a crucial role in the glutamine market, as companies continuously strive to develop new product formulations, delivery methods, or applications. This could involve incorporating new ingredients, enhancing bioavailability, or improving taste and texture. How companies distribute their glutamine products also impacts their competitive position. This includes selling through traditional retail channels such as supermarkets, pharmacies, and health food stores, as well as e-commerce platforms, direct-to-consumer models, and partnerships with gyms, fitness centers, or healthcare professionals.

Recent Developments

In September 2020, Evonik, a German firm dealing with glutamic acid, and Unilever, a British corporation making consumer goods, partnered strategically. Evonik's biotech know-how would serve as a critical tenet for Unilever's Clean Future program through this partnership.

Evonik, a German firm dealing with glutamic acid, and Unilever, a British corporation making consumer goods, partnered strategically. Evonik's biotech know-how would serve as a critical tenet for Unilever's Clean Future program through this partnership. In 2020, Kyowa Kirin and Ajinomoto worked together to study fermented glutamine for sports nutrition products. They wanted to see if it could make athletes perform better.

Market Players

Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.

Ajinomoto Co., Inc.

Evonik Industries AG

Metabolic Technologies, Inc.

Fufeng Group

Nutritech

Battery Nutrition Limited

Allmax Nutrition INC.

Nutri Advanced Ltd

Optimum Nutrition

Market Segments

By Type

L-Glutamine

D-Glutamine

By Application

Muscle Building

Gastrointestinal

Oncology

Wound Healing

Other



By Distribution Channel

Hospitals

Outpatient Clinics

Specialty Pharmacies

Direct-To-Consumer

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South America





