GLOBAL MINISTRY PULSE EVANGELISM KICKS OFF YEAR-LONG ANTHEM OF GRACE CAMPAIGN AFTER 67 MILLION PEOPLE WATCH ANNUAL GOOD FRIDAY BROADCAST

Viewers in Over 100 Countries Tuned In For A Gospel Message, Worship From Top Christian Artists in Over 60 Languages

MINNEAPOLIS, May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pulse Evangelism is launching a year-long campaign, Anthem of Grace, aimed at proclaiming the saving grace of Jesus, which kicked off with a special broadcast on Good Friday. The program reached more than 67 million people, throughout more than 100 countries across the globe including the U.S., Asia, Africa, India, Europe, and more.

The monumental digital event featured global evangelist and founder of Pulse Evangelism, Nick Hall , and world-renowned Christian artists Steven Curtis Chapman and Miel San Marcos . The Good Friday broadcast was streamed digitally and via broadcast, providing worldwide access to people in more than 100 countries, in over 60 languages, and on over 160 global TV stations. The broadcast was also viewed one million times on YouTube. In the wake of the broadcast’s massive impact, more than 20,000 global volunteers have helped with the Gospel follow-up process.





In keeping with the campaign’s name, Anthem of Grace, the broadcast kicked off with an acapella, Gospel-choir rendition of Amazing Grace intertwined with a spoken word performance closely mirroring the lyrics of the renowned song. Following the moving introduction, Nick Hall shared the inspiration behind Anthem of Grace, describing it as a celebration and a chorus of humanity that was unleashed when Jesus overcame the grave.

“I was astounded at the global impact of the broadcast this year, which kicked off the Anthem of Grace campaign,” said Hall. “So far, over 76,000 people have responded to the Gospel message all over the world, which includes first-time responses and recommitments to Jesus. The impact of this year’s broadcast is a clear illustration that, with Jesus, anything is possible. We are so thankful that millions of lives all over the world were changed for eternity.”

The uplifting program fostered an atmosphere of spiritual connection and reflection through the musical performances of Chapman and Miel San Marcos. Chapman shared an original rendition of Amazing Grace, one of the most-recorded songs in history, in addition to closing the broadcast with a performance of My Redeemer is Faithful and True. Miel San Marcos also shared a Spanish-language version of the song, encouraging viewers to celebrate the freedom and joy found in Jesus. The broadcast also featured interviews with members of the Miel San Marcos family and Chapman, sharing a testimony to embracing a life filled with grace and purity.

“The music featured during the broadcast was a powerful reminder of the universal message of the hope and grace found in Jesus. There is no better, more unifying song for the world than Amazing Grace,” Hall continued. “It is extraordinary to see how music meaningfully transcends borders and languages to touch the hearts of people from around the world, and it was an honor to have Steven Curtis Chapman and Miel San Marcos play a part in this event.”

Viewers were also given the opportunity to participate in the program. They could share a testimony about God’s grace and record their own rendition of the song Amazing Grace. The broadcast is still available to watch, and viewers are still able to upload their story, using this link .

The Good Friday broadcast served as the kick off to a year-long campaign, Anthem of Grace, proclaiming the saving grace of Jesus and culminating in a global broadcast on April 18, 2025. Throughout the year, there will be key events and broadcasts including opportunities for viewers to submit personal stories, as well as videos singing their own renditions of Amazing Grace. The culminating event will incorporate video recordings and testimonies about the life-changing grace found in Jesus. To learn more about Anthem of Grace, and to submit recordings and stories, visit anthemofgrace.com .

About Pulse Evangelism

Founder and President Nick Hall started Pulse Evangelism in 2006. Since then, Pulse has seen over 330 million people impacted by the Gospel and over two million people have responded to Jesus through their initiatives. Pulse is an evangelism movement on mission to empower the Church and Make Jesus Known. Since Pulse’s founding, they have linked arms with hundreds of ministries and churches around the world to fuel evangelistic movements. Whether hosting a big outreach event or providing the evangelistic voice at another organization’s event, training evangelists on American college campuses, or overseas in Africa, the common goal of everything they do is to share the hope of Jesus. Learn more at www.pulse.org .

About Nick Hall

Nick Hall is on earth to tell people about Jesus. He started a grassroots movement as a college student and has spent the last 20 years traveling the world to meet people where they are and tell them that they matter. As a student at North Dakota State University, Nick’s life was changed when he wrote a paper titled “Pulse” for his English class, hoping to combat the depression, substance abuse, and suicide that was impacting his friends and their campus. That paper unleashed one of the largest student-led efforts in American history, launching a nonprofit that exists today. Through Pulse events, Nick has shared a message of hope with over 330 million people around the globe. Everywhere Nick goes, he talks to people about faith and the deeper issues of life, because he knows what it feels like to make mistakes, experience heartbreak, and be alone. One of the goals of Nick’s life is to come alongside students who desire to impact their high school or college campus because that’s where this all began. Nick lives in Minneapolis with his wife Tiffany and three children.

