Three Life Extension Supplements Finalists for 2024 NutraIngredients Product of the Year Award

Fort Lauderdale, FL, May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Three Life Extension formulas are finalists for the NutraIngredients 10th annual Product of the Year award: Serene Sleep, Testosterone Elite and Mushroom Immune with Beta Glucans. Serene Sleep contains ashwagandha and black cumin, which have been clinically studied to encourage restorative sleep and stress relief. Mushroom Immune with Beta Glucans combines shiitake, maitake, and Chaga mushrooms with beta glucans to help maintain balance between different aspects of immune function. Testosterone Elite, meanwhile, supports healthy testosterone production† with a novel combination of pomegranate and cacao extracts with luteolin.

†This product is intended to promote testosterone levels but does not contain testosterone.

NutraIngredients has been the leading online resource for the nutrition industry for 19 years, publishing daily news and producing video and podcast content about dietary supplements in the U.S. and Europe.

According to Andrew Swick, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer for Life Extension, being considered for Product of the Year is an acknowledgment of all the hard work the company’s scientists do to translate the latest discoveries in nutrition science into beneficial dietary supplements. “We strive to provide customers with high-quality formulas based on the latest cutting-edge research,” Dr. Swick said. “It’s an honor to be recognized for our innovation by being selected as finalists in three independent categories.”

Life Extension offers more than 400 vitamins and supplements across 40+ health categories, including probiotics, multivitamins, and melatonin, as well as advanced specialty supplements for cognitive health and memory.

For more than 40 years, Life Extension has pursued innovative advances in health, conducting rigorous clinical trials and setting some of the most demanding standards in the industry to offer a full range of quality vitamins and nutritional supplements and blood-testing services. Life Extension’s Wellness Specialists provide personalized counsel to help customers choose the right products for optimal health, nutrition and personal care. To learn more, visit LifeExtension.com.

