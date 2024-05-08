WALL OF FAME ENTERTAINMENT SIGNS GRAMMY-WINNING ENGINEER AND PRODUCER ETHAN X HOWARD TO LAUNCH HIS SOLO ARTIST CAREER
NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nashville, TN – May 6, 2024 – Wall of Fame Entertainment (WOFE) is thrilled to announce the signing of Grammy-winning engineer and producer Ethan X Howard as he embarks on a promising solo artist career. With his debut country album "Ain't Got a Dollar" set for release this October, Howard is poised to captivate the music world from a new spotlight.
Ethan X Howard: From Studio to Stage
Born in Bluefield, West Virginia, Ethan X Howard has established a distinguished career behind the mixing board, notably as an assistant engineer on the Grammy-winning album "Crooked Tree" by Molly Tuttle and Golden Highway. His extensive collaborations with acclaimed artists like Matt Maeson and Lindsay Lou have uniquely prepared him to forge his path as a performer.
As Howard transitions from producing hits to being at the microphone, his upcoming album, "Ain't Got a Dollar," promises to showcase his soulful voice and storytelling prowess, signaling a new chapter in his career. The album delves into themes of Appalachian fatalism and challenges cultural norms, offering a fresh perspective within the country music genre.
Leadership Excitement for Howard's New Journey
"We are excited to welcome Ethan X Howard to the Wall of Fame Entertainment team," said Daniel Collins, President of Wall of Fame Entertainment. We’ve connected as two folks raised in Appalachia. More than that, his intellect and exceptional talent as an engineer and producer, coupled with his passion for music and storytelling, make Ethan an invaluable addition to our roster. We look forward to collaborating with him as he takes this new step in his career."
Anticipation Builds for "Ain't Got a Dollar"
Scheduled for release under the Wall of Fame Entertainment label, "Ain't Got A Dollar" will introduce fans and new listeners alike to Howard’s unique vocal prowess and narrative depth. The album features tracks that blend traditional country elements with Howard’s innovative musical style, promising a refreshing addition to the country music landscape.
About Wall of Fame Entertainment:
Wall of Fame Entertainment, LLC. is an avant-garde American independent entertainment talent agency in Nashville, Tennessee. They aim to collaborate with their talent roster to inspire and enact meaningful and productive careers.
G. Daniel Collins, Jr.
