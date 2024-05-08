NP Digital Launches Its New Mail Grader Tool To Audit Email Marketing

Mail Grader Is the Agency’s Free Auditing and Insights Tool Available to the Public

San Diego, May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NP Digital, a leader in end-to-end performance marketing, is debuting its Mail Grader tool for improving email marketing programs across global markets. With Mail Grader, NP Digital provides marketers with instant insights to strengthen brand loyalty and actionable recommendations to maximize results from email marketing campaigns.

Mail Grader takes the user through a multi-point self-assessment to analyze five key areas of the program. The report provides email optimization recommendations based on campaign frequency, first-party data, analytics best practices, creative design, and use of automation.

Users answer a series of questions, and within a few minutes, the tool populates an overall 1-to-100 grade of their email strategies and advises actions to improve in each of the five areas. The Mail Grader report is an educational asset that prescribes effective strategies to maximize email return on investment (ROI). It explains why each element is critical to campaign success and the impact of missed opportunities.

“Brands are seeking ways to more effectively grow their audiences, strengthen relationships with customers, and boost leads and sales,” said Mike Gullaksen, CEO of NP Digital. “Our new Mail Grader tool seamlessly integrates into existing email marketing programs, enabling brands to forge deeper connections with customers, enhance credibility, and generate more value from a channel that continues to be one of the highest ROI-driving marketing tactics.”

Email marketing is a critical element of an end-to-end marketing program, earning an average of $36 in business for every $1 spent [1], with brands in retail and e-commerce seeing upward of a 45:1 ROI. The Mail Grader technology harnesses NP Digital's proven email marketing best practices to provide the guidance necessary to close the performance marketing loop, ultimately leading to enhanced customer satisfaction and loyalty.

In the coming weeks, Mail Grader will add functionality to connect with users’ email marketing platforms to produce more personalized recommendations and advanced revenue insights. Mail Grader is the latest tool to join the agency’s tech stack, which includes Ubersuggest, AnswerThePublic, Ads Grader, and more.

To use Mail Grader, users can visit mailgrader.com to complete the analysis and receive instant recommendations to improve their email marketing strategies.

###

About NP Digital:

NP Digital is a performance marketing agency focused on enterprise and mid-market challenger brands. Underpinned by its proprietary technology division and platform Ubersuggest, NP Digital is regarded as one of the fastest-growing, award-winning performance marketing agencies in the industry. NP Digital views marketing through a consultative lens that takes a holistic view when applying specialist execution to build meaningful partnerships. These partnerships include some of the world’s most prominent Fortune 500 brands in addition to mid-size, direct-to-consumer (DTC) challenger-type organizations. NP Digital spans across the globe, with more than 800 employees in 19 countries and 40 of the 50 U.S. states. For more information visit npdigital.com.

