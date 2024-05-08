Call for youth centres in Ukraine – launch a social enterprise with EU grant funding and mentoring support  

As part of the EU4Youth project, two Ukrainian NGOs – the Youth Platform and the School of Mindful Entrepreneurship (School of ME) – have joined forces to help youth centres from all over Ukraine create social enterprises and make them financially sustainable and independent.

Within the project ‘START: Social Entrepreneurship in Youth Centres’ (“СТАРТУЙ: соціальне підприємництво в МЦ” ) eight youth centres will be selected to receive support.

The selected centres will receive grant funding of up to €15,000 each for the implementation of a business plan, as well as training, mentoring and expert support in developing and implementing a business plan for the introduction of social entrepreneurship.

Successful candidates will also have the opportunity to join the international community of youth centres engaged in social entrepreneurship.

Teams with more than three years of experience in implementing grant projects, having a participant with general entrepreneurial experience and social entrepreneurship ideas in the team can apply for the competition.

The deadline for applications is 20 May.

The call is launched with the support of the European Union ‘EU4Youth Phase III – Strengthening sustainability and social inclusion of young people’ project, which aims to increase the financial sustainability of youth centres in Ukraine through the introduction of social entrepreneurship.

