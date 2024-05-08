New intake for free Women in Tech mentoring programme – participants and mentors from Belarus invited to apply

The European Humanities University, a Belarusian university in exile in Vilnius, has launched the third intake of its free mentoring programme ‘Women in Tech’. The programme will last 12 weeks, from 3 June to 25 August.

The programme is aimed at women from Belarus employed for at least two years in IT and wanting to make a breakthrough in their career, with the help of a mentor and a like-minded community.

The Women in Tech mentoring programme will help female IT professionals to get a clearer picture of their career options, formulate their goals, design their career plans, get support from the community and find new professional connections.

During the programme, participants will work with a mentor, share experiences and mutual support with each other in mini groups, develop their soft skills during workshops, meet experienced professionals from the sector and participate in community networking.

The programme also invites mentors – female IT specialists from Belarus with at least five years of work experience.

The deadline for applications is 20 May.

The Women in Tech project is implemented in partnership with the EHU Gender Studies Centre, with the financial support from the European Union.

