Command Alkon Announces Leo Marthe as Keynote Speaker at Reunión del cemento y el concreto

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Command Alkon, the leading software and solutions provider for the heavy building materials industry, is thrilled to announce that Leo Marthe, Vice President of International Sales at Command Alkon, will deliver a keynote session at the upcoming Reunión del cemento y el concreto. The event will take place from May 29-30, with Marthe's session scheduled for Wednesday, May 29, from 12:00 to 12:30 Colombian Time in the Salón Arsenal room.



The session, titled "Reducing Environmental Impact with Connected Technologies and Data-Driven Decision Making," will address the challenges faced by heavy building materials suppliers and producers in achieving their decarbonization goals. As environmental regulations, such as the requirement for Environmental Product Declarations (EPDs) and carbon taxes, continue to grow, the industry is increasingly motivated to explore connected processes that can have a tangible impact on reducing carbon footprints.



During his session, Marthe will provide invaluable insights into the available technologies that effectively integrate data and operations, empowering materials suppliers to embark on a journey towards a more sustainable future. By harnessing the power of connected technologies and data-driven decision making, suppliers can make informed choices that positively impact their carbon footprint.



"This event provides a unique opportunity for industry professionals to gain valuable knowledge and practical strategies for implementing new practices into their operations," said Marthe. "I'm honored to have been chosen to lead an engaging and interactive discussion on how connected technologies can revolutionize the building materials industry."



The Reunión del cemento y el concreto offers a unique opportunity for industry professionals to network, gain valuable knowledge, and learn from leaders in the field. Industry professionals interested in attending the Reunión del cemento y el concreto can register for the event by visiting https://procem.co/procemco24/.

ABOUT COMMAND ALKON

Command Alkon offers technologies that automate and streamline all aspects of the heavy building materials supply chain for ready mix and concrete producers, asphalt producers, and aggregate suppliers. A comprehensive suite of industry-specific solutions combined with employees invested in the success of heavy materials operations and construction projects differentiates Command Alkon as an industry leader and go-to partner. Command Cloud, a next-generation platform built for the industry, enables business partners to digitize and integrate workflows for materials and trucking management and capture powerful insights that drive performance.

