Aviation Asset Management Market to Reach $204.1 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 5.5% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The demand for aircraft is closely linked to the growth of air passenger and cargo traffic. With expanding global economies and a growing middle-class population, the desire for air travel is on the rise, driving increased demand for aircraft.

Wilmington, Delaware, May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Aviation Asset Management Market by Aircraft Type (Wide-Body Aircraft, Narrow-Body Aircraft, Private Jets, and Helicopter), Service Type (Leasing Service, Technical Service, Regulatory Certification, and End-to-End), End-Use (Commercial Platfroms and MRO), and Purchase Type (Direct Purchase, Operating Lease, Finance Lease, and Sales and Lease Back): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". According to the report, the aviation asset management market was valued at $122.5 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $204.1 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2023 to 2032.



Prime Determinants of Growth

Growth in air passenger and cargo traffic directly impacts the demand for aircraft. As global economies expand and middle-class populations increase, there is a corresponding rise in demand for air travel. This drives airlines to acquire more aircraft or optimize their existing fleets through leasing or asset management services. Furthermore, airlines continuously seek to expand or modernize their fleets to meet market demand, replace aging aircraft, or enhance operational efficiency. This results in increase in demand for aircraft acquisition, leasing, and asset management services.

Request Sample of the Report on Aviation Asset Management Market Forecast 2032 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A13891

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $122.5 billion Market Size in 2032 $204.1 billion CAGR 5.5% No. of Pages in Report 485 Segments covered Aircraft Type, Service Type, End-Use, Purchase Type, and Region. Drivers Rise in Demand for Aircraft Leasing Focus on Cost Optimization Technological Advancement Opportunity Sustainable Aviation Initiatives Restraints High Initial Investment Regulatory Compliance Challenges

Procure Complete Report (485 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/aviation-asset-management-market-A13891

Impact of Russia-Ukraine War Scenario

Airlines based in Ukraine and Russia may experience disruptions in fleet utilization due to geopolitical instability. This is expected to affect flight routes, frequency, and overall demand for aircraft. Aviation asset managers may need to adapt leasing agreements and asset utilization strategies in response to changing market conditions.

Geopolitical tensions can create uncertainty in the aviation market, leading to fluctuations in aircraft values, lease rates, and financing terms. Asset managers and investors may exercise caution when making long-term commitments or investments in the region.

The wide-body aircraft segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period

On the basis of aircraft type, the wide-body aircraft segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than one-third of the global aviation asset management market revenue, as wide-body aircraft usually have a higher asset value than narrow-body aircraft owing to their larger size, longer range and higher passenger capacity. As a result, maintaining wide-body aircraft accounts for a sizeable amount of the aviation sector's total asset value, which significantly increases the demand for asset management services. However, the helicopter segment is projected to attain the fastest CAGR of 7.5% from 2023 to 2032, as helicopters have diverse applications across industries such as oil and gas, emergency medical services, law enforcement, tourism, and private transportation. This broad range of uses increases the demand for helicopter assets and related management services.

The leasing service segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period

On the basis of service type, the leasing service segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global aviation asset management market revenue. This be attributed to the fact that leasing preserves liquidity and financial flexibility by enabling airlines and operators to access aircraft without having to make a sizable upfront capital commitment. Through the optimization of lease rates, reduction of maintenance expenses, and enhancement of asset value, asset management services assist lessors in optimizing the financial performance of leased assets, thus boosting overall profitability. However, the regulatory certification segment is projected to attain the fastest CAGR of 9.2% from 2023 to 2032. This is attributed to the fact that aircraft, maintenance facilities, and operational methods may find it challenging and time-consuming to gain regulatory certification. Providing expertise and support to efficiently oversee the certification process, regulatory certification services ensure compliance with all applicable laws and regulations. This covers support with paperwork preparation, audits, regulatory relations, and compliance monitoring.

The MRO segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period

On the basis of end-use, the MRO segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than four-fifths of the global aviation asset management market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. This be attributed to the fact that ensuring the safety, airworthiness, and operational reliability of airplanes throughout their lives is dependent upon maintenance. Maintaining an aircraft's airworthiness and guaranteeing regulatory compliance involve a variety of operations, which are all included in MRO services. Such activities include planned maintenance, unscheduled repairs, component overhauls, and modifications. However, the commercial platforms segment is projected to attin the fastest CAGR of 10.4% from 2023 to 2032. This is attributed to the fact that a wide range of aviation asset management functions, including as inventory management, leasing management, aircraft records management, maintenance tracking, and regulatory compliance, are covered by integrated solutions provided by commercial platforms. These all-inclusive solutions give aviation stakeholders a one-stop shop to manage their assets more efficiently, which encourages a rise in the use of commercial platforms.

The finance lease segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period

On the basis of purchase type, the finance lease segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global aviation asset management market revenue as finance leasing offers airlines and operators a cost-effective alternative to purchasing aircraft outright. It allows them to acquire aircraft with minimal upfront capital investment, spreading the cost over the lease term. However, the direct purchase segment is projected to attain the fastest CAGR of 8.4% from 2023 to 2032 as direct purchase gives airlines and operators full ownership and control of aircraft assets, allowing them to customize aircraft specifications, configurations, and operational use according to their specific needs and strategies.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2032

On the basis of region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than one-fourth of the global aviation asset management market revenue. This is attributed to the fact that North America is residence to a sizable and varied fleet of private and business jets in addition to regional, wide-body, and narrow-body commercial aircraft. There is a significant need for asset management services, such as leasing, MRO, technical consulting, and regulatory compliance services, due to the large size and diversity of the fleet. However, the Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 8.0% from 2023 to 2032. This growth is attributed to the fact that Asia-Pacific region is experiencing rapid economic growth, driving air travel demand and expansion of the aviation industry. As economies in the region continue to develop, there is a growing need for aviation asset management services to support the acquisition, operation, and maintenance of aircraft fleets.

Talk To with Our Industry Expert: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/A13891

Leading Market Players:

aercap

AerData B.V.

Airbus Services

avolon

BBAM US LP

Boeing

GA Telesis L.L.C

General Electric Company

Lufthansa Technik AG

MTU Aero Engines AG

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global Aviation asset management market. These players have adopted different strategies such as expansion and product launch to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Browse More Trending Reports

Smart Mobility Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by Element, Solution and Technology: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

Aerospace Adhesives Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by Technology, by Resin Type, by Function, by End-user: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

Automotive Suspension Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by Component, by Vehicle Type, by Geometry, by Suspension Type, by System: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Center,

Wilmington, New Castle,

Delaware 19801 USA.

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

+1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-800-792-5285

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com

AMR Resource Center: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/resource-center