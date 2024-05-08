CN is Presenting 2023 Safe Handling Award to 193 Rail Shippers

MONTREAL, May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) today announced the winners of its Safe Handling Award for 2023.



CN’s Safe Handling Award is presented to customers who load freight cars with dangerous goods and meet strict standards for the safe handling and shipment of regulated products. The winners must meet established criteria, according to the total number of shipments of dangerous goods for all facilities.

The Safe Handling Award goes hand in hand with CN’s goal to become the safest railway in North America.

“I want to congratulate the 2023 winners for upholding the highest standards in their handling of dangerous goods for their safe transportation across CN’s network. But more importantly, I want to thank them: safety is our shared value, and it really is the most important thing we do. CN is proud to highlight and to celebrate 193 shippers for their achievements and commitment to safety.”

- Rémi Lalonde, Executive Vice-President and Chief Commercial Officer at CN

“We take great pride in acknowledging our customers for their dedication to maintaining a safe operation. At CN, safety is not just a priority, but our fundamental principle, shared mutually with our customers. It's our collective responsibility to actively ensure a secure workplace for our employees and communities alike.”

- Buck Rogers, Vice-President Petroleum & Chemicals at CN

The Safe Handling Award is an integral part of the Responsible Care® Program – an ongoing performance improvement initiative in which CN is a partner, both in Canada and the U.S.

Please click here to view the list of winners of CN’s 2023 Safe Handling Award.

