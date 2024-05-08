87.7% of the Surveyed Businesses are Engaging in YouTube Marketing: GoodFirms Research

59.4% of the surveyed businesses agreed that YouTube marketing helped them establish as an expert in their niche.

Washington, May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoodFirms, a universally renowned B2B ratings and reviews platform, released its recent survey research report-"How to Refine Your Niche and Grow Your YouTube Channel in 2024 and Beyond." The survey attempts to highlight a few tips to refine a business niche, and strengthen a brand’s presence through a YouTube channel.









According to a GoodFirms survey, 87.7% of businesses are engaged in YouTube marketing, while 3.1% are planning to have a channel soon, and 8.9% of businesses are hesitant to have a YouTube channel for various reasons like not suitable for their business, budget constraints, lack of talent for creating content, difficulty in reaching target audience, and data security threats.

Further, GoodFirms gathered insights on the benefits from YouTube marketing. The findings include; wider reach, improved visibility, improved connectivity with the target audience, enhanced brand awareness, strengthened niche, enhanced trust, and improved business growth.

Through this research survey, GoodFirms also attempted to gather tips and strategies the businesses follow to grow their YouTube channel. About 91.4% indicated that they post relevant, fresh content consistently, 78.3% favored modern technologies, 63.7% collaborate with a niche influencer, 57.8% adopt cross-promotion on other channels, 42.5% track growth to iterate approach, 36.6% assess competition and act, 35.3% use AI to research audience and much more.

Discovering the different types of YouTube content that are most valuable for the majority of businesses, GoodFirms found that many use how-to videos, product/service explainers, tips, event coverage, podcasts, YouTube shorts, live stream, interviews, Q&As and webinars.

Regarding the video posting frequency, the survey found that about 29.7% of respondents post at least one new video every week, while 15.6% post a video once a month.Around 12.2% of the responders said that they post a video whenever a new product or service is launched, whereas 42.5% of the respondents have no specific strategy to decide the frequency of the videos.

The frequency of posting content, targeting the right audience, changing trends, maintaining video quality, editing videos, competing, and monitoring metrics are some challenges faced while growing the audience on YouTube. - GoodFirms Survey

GoodFirms survey revealed various quick branding methods adopted by the surveyees on YouTube like YouTube shorts, YouTube Live, YouTube Premier, and YouTube Community.

“The future is bright for those brands that are on YouTube. Partnering with the top digital marketing companies should help brands establish their niche and grow their audience on YouTube,” concluded GoodFirms survey.

Key Findings:



92.6% of the surveyed businesses find YouTube marketing beneficial as it provides a broader reach.

How-to videos turned out to be the most valuable YouTube content for 41.2% of the surveyed businesses.

YouTube Shorts is gaining popularity among teenagers, the prime audience group of any brand.

is gaining popularity among teenagers, the prime audience group of any brand. Product and service explainer videos are the favorites of 31.8% of the survey participants.

Posting content consistently is the biggest challenge for 72.7% of the surveyed businesses.

For 85.9% of the businesses surveyed, the video quality is a critical factor.



About Research: GoodFirms Survey- "How to Refine Your Niche and Grow Your YouTube Channel in 2024 and Beyond" queried 730 businesses to explore marketing tips and gather strategies for growing their YouTube channel.



