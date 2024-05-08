Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,805 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 393,926 in the last 365 days.

U.S. Naval Forces Europe and U.S. Sixth Fleet conduct containerized missile launcher rehearsals on Bornholm Island, Denmark

The portable, land-based containerized missile launcher, as compared to a shipboard missile launcher, increases the Navy's flexibility to move and employ the shore based weapon systems to support maritime security along sea lines of communication.

The U.S. Navy conducted this operation on Bornholm Island for the first time last year, September 2023. This second iteration continues to reaffirm our commitment to a strong NATO security Ally, and strengthens the U.S.-Denmark partnership.

For over 80 years, U.S. Naval Forces Europe-U.S. Naval Forces Africa (NAVEUR-NAVAF) has forged strategic relationships with allies and partners, leveraging a foundation of shared values to preserve security and stability.

Headquartered in Naples, Italy, NAVEUR-NAVAF operates U.S. naval forces in the U.S. European Command (USEUCOM) and U.S. Africa Command (USAFRICOM) areas of responsibility. U.S. Sixth Fleet is permanently assigned to NAVEUR-NAVAF, and employs maritime forces through the full spectrum of joint and naval operations.

You just read:

U.S. Naval Forces Europe and U.S. Sixth Fleet conduct containerized missile launcher rehearsals on Bornholm Island, Denmark

Distribution channels: Military Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more