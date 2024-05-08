U.S. Naval Forces Europe and U.S. Sixth Fleet conduct containerized missile launcher rehearsals on Bornholm Island, Denmark

The portable, land-based containerized missile launcher, as compared to a shipboard missile launcher, increases the Navy's flexibility to move and employ the shore based weapon systems to support maritime security along sea lines of communication.

The U.S. Navy conducted this operation on Bornholm Island for the first time last year, September 2023. This second iteration continues to reaffirm our commitment to a strong NATO security Ally, and strengthens the U.S.-Denmark partnership.

For over 80 years, U.S. Naval Forces Europe-U.S. Naval Forces Africa (NAVEUR-NAVAF) has forged strategic relationships with allies and partners, leveraging a foundation of shared values to preserve security and stability.

Headquartered in Naples, Italy, NAVEUR-NAVAF operates U.S. naval forces in the U.S. European Command (USEUCOM) and U.S. Africa Command (USAFRICOM) areas of responsibility. U.S. Sixth Fleet is permanently assigned to NAVEUR-NAVAF, and employs maritime forces through the full spectrum of joint and naval operations.