Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lin Jian’s Regular Press Conference on May 8, 2024

Beijing Daily: I learned that Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong will attend the 30th China-ASEAN Senior Officials’ Consultation in Jakarta, Indonesia. What’s China’s expectation for this consultation?

Lin Jian: As agreed between the two sides, the 30th China-ASEAN Senior Officials’ Consultation will be held from May 9 to 10 in Jakarta, Indonesia. China’s Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong will lead the delegation to the consultation.

China-ASEAN Senior Officials’ Consultation is an important annual mechanism of dialogue and cooperation between the foreign affairs departments of China and ASEAN countries. We hope the consultation will take stock of China-ASEAN comprehensive strategic partnership and look to its future, focus their discussion on advancing China-ASEAN relations and East Asian cooperation under the new circumstances, produce more practical outcomes for building a closer China-ASEAN community with a shared future and contribute to peace, stability and common development in this region.

AFP: It’s reported that China, Japan and the ROK will hold a two-day leaders’ meeting in Seoul on May 26. Could you provide more information?

Lin Jian: China maintains communication with relevant parties on the China-Japan-ROK leaders’ meeting.

TASS: Vladimir Putin was officially sworn in yesterday as President of the Russian Federation for a six-year term. Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov said that the President will visit China in the first foreign trip of his new term in office. Does the Foreign Ministry have any comment on this?

Lin Jian: China congratulates President Putin on his inauguration. President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory message to President Putin following his reelection. We believe that under the leadership of President Putin, Russia will make new achievements in national development and economic and social progress.

Under the strategic guidance of President Xi Jinping and President Putin, China-Russia relations have enjoyed sound and steady growth. The two sides uphold the principle of non-alliance, non-confrontation and not targeting any third party and advance bilateral relations and cooperation in various fields on the basis of mutual respect, equality and mutual benefit, bringing tangible benefits to the two peoples and playing a positive role in advancing global common development.

This year marks the 75th anniversary of China-Russia diplomatic ties. The two sides will follow the guidance of the common understandings between the two presidents, further enhance mutual trust, expand cooperation and carry forward our friendship to jointly advocate an equal and orderly multipolar world and universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalization, implement true multilateralism and make global governance more just and equitable.

China highly values the strategic guidance from head-of-state diplomacy for China-Russia relations. The two presidents agreed to maintain close interactions and ensure the smooth and steady growth of China-Russia relations. On your specific question, I don’t have anything to read out at the moment.

AFP: Just now, the Court of Appeal of the High Court of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region announced a ban on a song for “Hong Kong independence.” What is the Chinese central government’s position on this?

Lin Jian: This is not a question on foreign affairs, though I would like to stress that given its constitutional responsibility to safeguard national security and the dignity of the national anthem, it is only legitimate and necessary for the Hong Kong SAR to stop anyone from using and disseminating relevant songs to incite secession and insult the national anthem.

Bloomberg: We’ve reported that Chinese officials say the nation may soon release an audio recording of a purported call with the Philippine military official that Beijing says is evidence of an agreement over disputed territory in the South China Sea. Are you going to release the tape? And when might you do that? A key name was redacted from the transcript that we saw. Would you like to fill in the blank? And who that was?

Lin Jian: During Monday’s briefing, I outlined the basic facts regarding what happened between China and the Philippines in terms of managing the situation at Ren’ai Jiao. Yesterday, the Chinese Embassy in the Philippines released details about the relevant communication between the two sides. The facts are clear and backed by hard evidence that cannot be denied.

The Philippines has insisted on denying these objective facts and seeks to mislead the international community. This hurts its own credibility and puts peace and stability in the South China Sea in jeopardy. China urges the Philippines to honor its commitment, stop maritime infringement and provocation at once, and return to the right track of properly handling disputes with China through dialogue and consultation.

AFP: TikTok and ByteDance have filed a lawsuit against the US government on the grounds that the law to force TikTok to be divested from its parent company violates the First Amendment of the US constitution on free speech. Does the Chinese government support this stance?

Lin Jian: My colleagues and the spokesperson of the Ministry of Commerce have made clear China’s principled position on the US’s law on TikTok, which you may refer to.

Bloomberg: The Press Trust of India reports that China appointed Xu Feihong as its new Ambassador to India. Can the Ministry confirm this appointment?

Lin Jian: Thank you for your interest in China’s diplomatic work. I have no information to offer for the moment. I would suggest that you follow our Ministry’s website for any update.