PHILIPPINES, May 8 - Press Release

May 8, 2024 Poe recalls 'Hello Garci,' seeks reforms for 2025 elections Se. Grace Poe evoked memories of the "Hello, Garci?" scandal on the alleged phone conversation between a presidential candidate and then Elections Commissioner Virgilio Garcillano to manipulate the May 2004 presidential election results. Poe stressed electoral reforms must be in place to prevent a repeat of the "blot in our history" that she said "robbed" his father, the late National Artists Fernando Poe Jr., of votes for the presidency. "A good two decades have passed since the 'Hello Garci' was pulled off, and I am recalling it today, not as a daughter of the decent man who was robbed of votes, but as a senator of the Republic who believes it is her duty not to let this blot in our history fade from the nation's memory," Poe said in a privilege speech. "In doing so, I am just taking the cue from my father who died heartbroken for the people who were let down by the system. But while the father may have forgiven those who did him wrong, the daughter will never forget their names nor the crimes that were committed to our people," she added. Moving forward from the controversy necessitates remedies in the electoral system to ensure genuine clean and honest elections, the senator said. "There were laws passed like poll computerization and minor fixes, but the biggest scourge, the buying of votes has not been purged out of our politics," Poe said. Crucial reforms in the electoral landscape also need to be done, including redefining "premature campaigning," "vote-buying," and "vote-selling," she added. Poe said campaigning should effectively start as soon as candidacy is filed, and vote-buying should include all possible modes like the buying of votes through e-wallets. Poe on Wednesday filed Senate Bill No. 2664 proposing an amendment to the definition of vote-buying under the Omnibus Election Code. The measure aims to cover criminal developments exploiting the use of technology and/or computer devices, software, and applications in the electoral space. It defines the offense of vote-buying and seeks the penalty of imprisonment of not less than six years but not more than 10 years. "So much must be done in so little time. We are fast approaching the midterm national elections next year and yet the landscape has not changed much since the electoral crisis two decades ago," Poe said. "Matagal kong pinag-isipan kung sasariwain ko ulit itong mapait na yugto, ngunit hindi ito isang personal na bagay lamang. Ito ay kasaysayan na dapat hindi malilimutan at dapat magsilbing aral sa bago at darating pang henerasyon," Poe added.