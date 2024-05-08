MINT Accelerates US Growth with Key Appointments and New Partnerships, Welcoming Seasoned Strategist Federico Salvitti as VP of Growth

Global enterprise software solution continues to drive U.S. expansion, enabling increased efficiency and better decision-making for brands, agencies and enterprises

NEW YORK, May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today MINT, the global enterprise software solution for advertising resource management (ARM), announced the appointment of Federico Salvitti as VP of Growth, U.S. Based in New York, Salvitti will oversee all marketing and sales initiatives for MINT within the U.S. market, providing MINT’s product team with relevant client insights and cultivating a culture of excellence and trust as he grows MINT’s U.S. team. Salvitti will report to MINT’s Chief Growth Officer Salvatore Internullo.



Prior to joining MINT, Salvitti held the role of Chief Marketing Officer Operating Partner at venture development firm SevenTrainVentures, where he managed a portfolio of high-quality pre-IPO investments and Series A companies solving global market needs through technology. Prior to SevenTrainVentures, he served as Chief Marketing Officer at Webidoo, spearheading the formation of its global marketing team, and at Stateset leading go-to-market strategy and execution. Salvitti serves as a professor at New York University, where he teaches Marketing Fundamentals, Data Management Strategy, and Business Strategy.

“MINT’s expansion in the US is a milestone moment, and I’m thrilled to play a key role in the company’s growth as it continues to lead the industry in Advertising Resource Management (ARM) software solutions,” said Salvitti. “I look forward to joining MINT’s mission of leveraging automation and AI to provide brands and agencies with the tools they need to transform their businesses and create more efficient workflows that empower human thinking and creativity.”

Salvitti joins MINT following a year of significant company growth, achieving a 40% increase in revenue and 70% increase in its client base in 2023. In recent months, MINT has grown its US-based team, with the appointment of former IPSOS CEO Lorenzo Larini as MINT’s new CEO and the addition of industry titan Shelley Zalis , Founder and CEO of The Female Quotient, to its advisory board. MINT has also made strategic appointments across its product, sales, marketing and customer success departments, further fortifying its growth efforts in the U.S. One of these key appointments is Mark D’Andrea, who has joined MINT’s US growth team. The seasoned growth and sales expert has held senior positions in various leading companies in the digital sector and was Accuweather’s Global CRO prior to his role at MINT.

Additionally, MINT joined Accenture Song’s Emerging Ecosystem Partners & Alliances program as one of their growing partners across six separate functions driving value in the market. As a part of this group, MINT will work with Accenture and its clients to address challenges and opportunities in go-to-market strategies, enabling them to better manage and navigate the fragmented and dynamic world of media advertising.

“MINT is building a dynamic team, harnessing diverse expertise and talent to provide invaluable insight that fuels our growth and innovation in the US. Additionally, we are strategically expanding our partnership portfolio as well as our customer base,” said Lorenzo Larini. “We are excited to continue building this momentum in the US and with Federico at the helm of our U.S. growth efforts, given his extensive leadership and strategic experience in innovation and delivering exceptional value to clients.”

About MINT

MINT is a global Software as a Service (SaaS) enterprise solution in the Advertising Resource Management (ARM) sector, with an international presence that extends from New York to London, from Milano, Paris, and Munich to Sao Paulo.

Global brands in the financial, FMCG, automotive and telecommunications sectors choose to rely on MINT to complete their Software Ecosystem and transform themselves into a true Data Driven Company.

Following the path of the great giants of the SaaS world and recognizing the advent of artificial intelligence as an opportunity to put at the service of its customers, MINT has built a solution that allows brands to generate their own Advertising Equity, consolidate its resources, processes, workflow and data into a single platform, thus improving the efficiency of advertising operations and the way humans work.

