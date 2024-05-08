Dr. Kianor Shah selected as Top Dentist and Entrepreneur of the Year by IAOTP
Dr. Kianor Shah honored member of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) and will be honored at their annual awards gala in NashvilleNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Kianor Shah, dentist, entrepreneur, and visionary, was recently selected as Top Dentist and Entrepreneur of the Year by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for his outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.
Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All Honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements. www.iaotp.com/award-gala
With over two decades of experience, Dr. Shah Dr. Kianor Shah is a practicing Dentist and an Entrepreneur from Southern California. As a traveling healthcare provider, Dr. Shah has practiced in more than 300 offices. As a businessman, Dr. Shah has built numerous co-brand, private label, and Peer-to-Peer partnerships in the Healthcare Industry. In addition to his expertise practicing General Dentistry, Dr. Shah practices in the fields Prosthodontics, Periodontics, Endodontics, Pedodontics, Orthodontics, and Oral Surgery. Dr. Shah reads, writes, and speaks English, German, and the Farsi languages. Says Dr. Shah, “A dentist is a lifetime professional commitment. Part artist, part architect, part entrepreneur, part physicist, part surgeon, part businessman, part therapist, and part community friend.”
Prior to his career, Dr. Shah earned his Bachelor of Science degree in 2000 from Western Illinois University. In 2006, he completed his Doctor of Medical Dentistry from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. In 2013, Dr. Shah went back to earn his MBA from Brandman University and completed it in 2016.
Throughout his illustrious career, Dr. Shah has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for his accomplishments. This year, he will be considered for a feature in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. He will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at Gaylord Opryland Resort in Nashville this December for his selection as Top Dentist and Entrepreneur of the Year.
The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Dr. Shah for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. He is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet him and celebrate his accomplishments at this year's gala."
Looking back, Dr. Shah attributes his success to his perseverance, work ethic and mentors he had along the way. When not working, he enjoys world travel, public speaking, studying and researching historical events, and participating in sports including soccer, table tennis, and fitness. In the future, he hopes to continue to inspire and influence those getting into the field.
For more information please visit: https://desertdreamdentistry.com/ and https://kianorshah.com/
About IAOTP
The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world’s finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and to help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.
IAOTP’s experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world, the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped in building their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that hand picks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.
For More information on IAOTP please visit: www.iaotp.com
Stephanie Cirami
IAOTP
+1 212-634-4427
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube