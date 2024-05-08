Chartis Research announces the release of the 2024 Watchlist and Adverse Media Monitoring Solutions Market Update
2024 Report: Advanced AI drives next-gen watchlist & media monitoring solutionsLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chartis Research, a leader in providing cutting-edge risk technology analysis, today released its comprehensive 2024 market update and vendor landscape report for watchlist and adverse media monitoring solutions. This highly anticipated publication offers an in-depth review of the sector's current dynamics and future prospects.
The report details significant enhancements in technology, including advancements in AI, machine learning, and natural language processing, which are driving better accuracy and efficiency in monitoring financial crimes such as money laundering and terrorist financing. As regulatory environments tighten globally, the need for robust and sophisticated monitoring systems is more critical than ever.
"Our 2024 market update underscores the ever-growing importance of comprehensive risk mitigation strategies across industries," said Jason Wright, lead author of the report. "With financial crimes becoming more sophisticated, the role of advanced technological solutions has become paramount in helping organizations stay ahead of potential threats."
Key highlights from the report include:
- An increased reliance on AI and automation to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of watchlist screening and adverse media monitoring.
- Continued expansion of the market, with financial institutions projected to spend approximately $6.8 billion in 2024 on these technologies.
- Detailed assessments of top vendors in the space, including new entrants and established leaders, providing a clear understanding of their market positions and offerings.
This year's analysis utilizes Chartis’ proprietary RiskTech Quadrant®, which evaluates vendors not only on the completeness of their offerings but also on their market potential. The quadrant helps organizations identify which technological solutions might best meet their specific needs in mitigating risks related to financial crime.
The full report is available exclusively to Chartis Research subscribers and can be accessed through the Chartis website. For further information on the report or to become a subscriber, please visit www.chartis-research.com.
