International Land Alliance Announces Sales and Marketing Office in Monterrey

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCQB: ILAL) announced today that it has established a real estate office with Shawn Casias Real Estate Group (“SCRE”) in Monterrey, Mexico to sell and market the Company’s real estate products in Baja California. SCRE will be instrumental in not only sales and marketing, but working with real estate brokers throughout Mexico.



Frank Ingrande, ILAL’s President and CEO, commented: “To date, our primary target market has been the U.S. and, specifically, California. The Company’s sales and marketing arm is comprised of Rob Rios, V.P. Marketing, and Michael Cresci, V.P. Sales, principals of R-MAC Properties. R-MAC has solidified its position of one of the largest real estate brokerage firms selling real estate in Mexico to U.S. buyers with over 11,000 homesites with gross sales in excess of $500,000,000 and construction of over 3,000 homes with gross sales in excess of another $500,000,000. Opening up our marketing outreach to Mexico is a natural progression to scale sales and increase shareholder value. We look forward to a seamless integration and profitable relationship.”

About Shawn Casias Real Estate Group:

Shawn Casias Real Estate Group is a distinguished firm in Mexico, dedicated to delivering premium real estate services. Led by registered Real Estate Brokers, we specialize in managing properties and representing buyers and sellers across commercial, residential, and vacation real estate sectors. With a commitment to excellence and a wealth of experience, we strive to exceed expectations, ensuring seamless transactions and lasting client satisfaction.

For further information, please visit www.shawncasias.com

About International Land Alliance, Inc.:

Is an international land investment and development firm based in San Diego, California. As its core mission, the Company has embraced technology for sustainable and socially responsible solutions, in addition to using prop-tech and construction tech advanced applications to meet these goals. The Company is focused on acquiring attractive raw land primarily in Northern Baja California, often within driving distance from Southern California.

For further information, please visit our website: International Land Alliance, Inc.

Safe Harbor Statement

The press release may include certain statements that are not descriptions of historical facts but are forward looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements may include the description of our plans and objectives for future operations, assumptions underlying such plans and objectives, and other forward-looking terminology such as "may," "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "intends," "projects," or similar terms, variations of such terms or the negative of such terms. There are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements made herein. Such information is based upon various assumptions made by, and expectations of, our management that were reasonable when made but may prove to be incorrect. All of such assumptions are inherently subject to significant economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies beyond our control and upon assumptions with respect to the future business decisions which are subject to change. Accordingly, there can be no assurance that actual results will meet expectation and actual results may vary (perhaps materially) from certain of the results anticipated herein.