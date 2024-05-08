Bloomage Demonstrates Social and Environmental Responsibility in its New Sustainability Report

Parsippany, New Jersey, USA, May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bloomage, a global leader specializing in hyaluronic acid and other bioactive substance innovations, has released its new Sustainability Report. Building on Bloomage’s four previous annual social responsibility reports, this new ESG report reflects Bloomage’s commitment to a scientific and systematic ESG strategy, marking a new era for Bloomage and its sustainability goals.

Commenting on the report’s publication, Sinan Zhu, General Manager of Bloomage ESG Strategic Management Center, stated: “ESG provides companies with a more comprehensive development direction, eclipsing the traditional financial-based performance metrics. Over-reliance on financial performance may cause the company to stray from its values, prioritizing short-term gains while neglecting long-term development.”

Bloomage supports innovations in pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and food products using a range of high-quality bioactive raw materials. Starting with sustainability as a core value, Bloomage has pioneered the industry with its microbial fermentation technology, replacing the need for animal tissues (rooster combs) and significantly lowering the carbon footprint in hyaluronic acid production.

In 2023, Bloomage reinforced its commitment to ESG by establishing its ESG Strategic Management Center. Over the past two years, the company has conducted greenhouse gas inventories for its factories in China based on the ISO 14064 international standard for GHG management activities.

Report highlights

Carbon reduction and offset

Bloomage’s rooftop photovoltaic and biogas power generation equipment collectively generate approximately 3.52 million kilowatt-hours annually, reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 2,008 tons of equivalent carbon dioxide. Using external biomass heating reduced greenhouse gas emissions by 5,000 tons of carbon dioxide equivalent.

Eco-friendly packaging

Bloomage has completed research and application of sugarcane-based plastics in packaging materials, which can reduce approximately 3 tons of carbon dioxide emissions per ton compared to traditional petroleum-based plastics. Bloomage also uses the more environmentally friendly BOPP film instead of PVC material for certain packaging films to avoid the harmful substances in PVC.

Transport optimizations

Bloomage employs reusable material transfer tanks to transport materials, reducing the use of polyethylene plastic bags. Furthermore, the company has optimized the linkage between equipment to reduce material turnover, thus saving the use of packaging materials.

Recycle and reuse

Bloomage has obtained FSC-COC certification, enabling the sourcing of Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) certified packaging materials. Over 95% of Bloomage’s purchased functional skincare product external packaging materials have FSC certification. Additionally, Bloomge is actively exploring ways to recycle. Between 2020 to 2023, Bloomage recycled 13.62 tons of packaging materials.

Bloomage’s Sustainability Report signifies the company’s renewed commitment to enhancing social and environmental responsibility. Moving forward, Bloomage will continue to improve existing systems and explore new methods to reduce carbon emissions in product development, manufacturing, packaging, transportation and recycling, achieving carbon reduction throughout the full product lifecycle.

Access the full report here: https://static.sse.com.cn/disclosure/listedinfo/announcement/c/new/2024-0430/688363_20240430_J8U2.pdf

About Bloomage

In 2000, Bloomage took its first steps as a producer of hyaluronic acid using microbial fermentation. After more than 20 years, Bloomage has emerged as a leading global biotechnology company specializing in hyaluronic acid industrialization. Bloomage is dedicated to improving people’s quality of life by creating healthier experiences.

