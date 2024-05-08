Pax8 Names New Global Chief People Officer

DENVER, May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pax8, the leading cloud commerce marketplace, today announced that it has named Deon MacMillan as Global Chief People Officer.



MacMillan has enjoyed a successful career in human resources and communications in several industries, including technology, oil and gas, agriculture, and health care. In her role as Pax8 Global Chief People Officer, MacMillan will lead the strategic and day-to-day people functions across the global company.

“I am thrilled to join Pax8 in the Global CPO role and look forward to growing the capabilities of our talent to support and enable the bright future of Pax8. I believe that my values and work ethic align with the values of Pax8, and I am eager to make a positive impact,” MacMillan said.

MacMillan joined Pax8 last year in a consulting role, focused on the selection of a Human Capital Management system and restructuring the HR function globally to meet the high growth of Pax8. In the Global CPO role, she will oversee Human Resources in the Americas, EMEA, and APAC regions; talent development; total rewards; and the company’s people systems and payroll functions.

"We are excited to welcome Deon as our new Global Chief People Officer,” Robert Belgrave, Chief Operating Officer, said. “Her extensive background in leadership roles across various industries will be instrumental in growing an exceptional people-first experience and culture that drives results for our partners, vendors, and team members. We can’t wait to see the great things we will achieve together.”

To learn more about Pax8, please visit www.pax8.com.

About Pax8

Pax8 is the world’s favorite cloud marketplace for IT professionals to buy, sell, and manage best-in-class technology solutions. Pioneering the future of modern business, Pax8 has cloud-enabled enterprises through its channel partners and processes one million monthly transactions. Pax8’s award-winning technology enables managed service providers (MSPs) to accelerate growth, increase efficiency, and reduce risk so their businesses can thrive. The innovative company has ranked in the Inc. 5000 for six years in a row. Join the revolution at pax8.com.

Follow Pax8 on Facebook, LinkedIn, X and YouTube.

Media Contact:

John Trent

Sr. Director of External Communications

jtrent@pax8.com