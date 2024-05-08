Avetta Debuts Worker Management Mobile App Updates

New features remove cumbersome processes and streamline approvals to verify workers are properly vetted and compliant

LEHI, Utah and HOUSTON, May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avetta®, the leading provider of Contractor Risk Management Software, announced version 6.0 of Worker Management Mobile. The latest updates provide extensive information and advanced functionality in the palm of workers’ hands, ensuring worksites remain safe and secure 24/7.



Avetta Worker Management enables clients, contractors, and suppliers to track compliance and qualifications of every worker who steps onto their worksite. The Worker Management Mobile app takes that ability even further. Available in over 23 languages, the Worker Management Mobile app enhances job site safety, simplifies compliance management, and optimizes workforce operations.

New features and benefits for workers and clients include:

Streamlined Onboarding for Onsite Workers: New streamlined onboarding features like self-registration permits workers to verify their credentials and get to work quickly.

New streamlined onboarding features like self-registration permits workers to verify their credentials and get to work quickly. Enhanced Document Management and Approval Processes: To ensure streamlined operations, the Worker Management Mobile app now offers advanced document approval and verification features for Avetta or client administrators to rapidly review and approve documents for contractors to get to work.

“Avetta Worker Mobile makes it even simpler for clients and workers to contribute to a safer workplace without disrupting operational efficiency,” said Taylor Allis, Chief Product Officer at Avetta. “Giving workers the autonomy to register themselves onsite with minimal administrative support allows teams to quickly begin safe work. Equally as important, clients can now save more time by either having Avetta review documents or reviewing these documents themselves wherever they are on the worksite, ensuring workers are certified and trained to perform the work they’ve been hired to do.”

The Worker Management Mobile app is available for download on Google Play and Apple App Store.

About Avetta

The Avetta SaaS platform helps clients manage supply chain risk and their suppliers to become more qualified for jobs. For the hiring clients in our network, we offer the world’s largest supply chain risk management network to manage supplier safety, sustainability, worker competency, and performance. We perform contractor prequalification and worker competency management across major industries, all over the globe, including construction, energy, facilities, high tech, manufacturing, mining, and telecom. Visit https://www.avetta.com/ for more information.

PR Contact:

Jenn Zimmer

avetta@hoffman.com