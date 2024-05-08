Nextech's New Revenue Cycle Management Services Increase Practice Collections an Average of 10%

TAMPA, Fla., May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nextech, market leader of comprehensive technology solutions for specialty physician practices, has launched Nextech RCM professional billing services as part of its practice management software solution.



RCM is fully integrated within Nextech's intuitive interface to simplify the complexities of insurance billing for practices so they can eliminate administrative burdens and maximize cash flow. With Nextech RCM, practices can increase collections by an average of 10% and reduce AR by more than 90%.

"Billing is one of the most challenging parts of a practice's workflow. It presents many complex demands, including keeping up with coding changes, resolving constant issues with payers, and recruiting strong billing talent," said Nextech CEO Bill Lucchini. "Nextech RCM helps lift that burden from practices. Our clients will be excited to see how much more efficient they'll be and how it will help them deliver a truly stellar patient experience."

As part of this offering, each client receives dedicated support from a highly experienced RCM specialist for truly personalized service. Their entire focus is on addressing the practice's specific goals through regular consultation and review to better inform financial decision making.

Nextech RCM includes a comprehensive package of services that can be customized to suit an individual practice's needs and priorities, whether that’s sending unpaid patient responsibility to collections or executing on a patient payment plan. Core features include prior authorization, provider enrollment and credentialing, coding, claim submission, payment posting, denial management, AR clean-up, reporting, and analytics.

Nextech partnered with Assembly Health, a multi-specialty revenue cycle management services provider, to build and deliver this new addition to the company's suite of offerings. If practice resources need to be reallocated after implementation, re-badging can be offered to qualified in-house billing staff through Nextech's RCM partnership.

To learn more about Nextech's solution and its features, visit https://www.nextech.com.

About Nextech

Nextech is the complete healthcare technology solution for specialty providers. Since 1997, Nextech has been focused on delivering innovative solutions and services that drive efficiency, fuel growth, and enhance the patient care experience. Nextech services more than 16,000 physicians and over 60,000 office staff members in the clinical specialties of Dermatology, Med Spa, Ophthalmology, Orthopedics, and Plastic Surgery.

Chris Farrell

VP, Marketing

(813) 998-4229