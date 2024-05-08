SkinCure Oncology’s GentleCure™ Experience to be Featured in National Public Health PSA Series

Company Showcasing New Products-in-Development & Celebrating Expanding National Footprint

BURR RIDGE, Ill., May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SkinCure Oncology, the world leader in providing a comprehensive model for the delivery of Image-Guided Superficial Radiation Therapy (Image-Guided SRT, presented as the GentleCure™ Experience), the most advanced nonsurgical treatment for common skin cancer, today announced that GentleCure will be recognized as an innovative healthcare technology in an upcoming public service announcement (PSA) about nonmelanoma skin cancer. The PSA is being produced independently by World Impact Productions as part of the acclaimed “Breakthrough” TV PSA series.



The educational public health series has been developed in collaboration with input from the National Center for Health Statistics, the National Institutes of Health and various think tanks and government agencies. GentleCure's inclusion also highlights the potential of Image-Guided SRT to address healthcare disparities in underserved communities, offering a noninvasive, effective treatment option for early-stage nonmelanoma skin cancer.

Company chief executive officer Kerwin Brandt said, “We are honored to have GentleCure included in this high-caliber public education series that features A-list celebrities and an impressive group of content collaborators.” He also noted that steadily increasing adoption of Image-Guided SRT has resulted in Washington recently becoming the 40th state to offer GentleCure as an alternative to Mohs surgery.

Brandt drew attention to the fact that SkinCure Oncology placed a multi-quarter order for Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ: SRTS) SRT-100 Vision units for installation in the dermatology offices of SkinCure Oncology’s growing list of Practice Partners. The order, placed in fourth quarter 2023, provides for delivery of approximately 75 units from fourth quarter 2023 through third quarter 2024. The Company anticipates this will address its needs through ultimate finalization and clearance of its technology currently under development.

“While we estimate that our Company is responsible for more than 90 percent of all SRT-100 Vision units sold worldwide,” Brandt noted, “we are moving rapidly in pursuit of FDA clearance for our own advanced technology systems, including GentleView™, TheaiView™ and GentleBeam™. Our aim is to showcase these systems, which will likely be at the pre-clearance stage, at the American Society for Mohs Surgery annual meeting in Orlando, Florida, June 20 – 23.”

About SkinCure Oncology

SkinCure Oncology is the world leader in providing a comprehensive model for the delivery of Image-Guided Superficial Radiation Therapy (Image-Guided SRT), the most advanced nonsurgical treatment for common skin cancer. The Company partners with quality-focused dermatologists, Mohs surgeons and other physicians to bring cancer center-level radiation therapy treatment to private practices. Presented to patients as the GentleCure™ Experience, Image-Guided SRT is available from some 500 physicians nationwide, with more than 75,000 patients having been treated. Learn more about the Company at SkinCureOncology.com, and visit GentleCure.com for helpful consumer and patient information.

