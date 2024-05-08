LPL Financial Closes Acquisition of Crown Capital Securities

SAN DIEGO, May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC (“LPL Financial” or “LPL”) announced it has closed its acquisition of the wealth management business of Crown Capital Securities, L.P. (“Crown Capital” or “Crown”) a full-service broker-dealer and registered investment advisor (“RIA”) headquartered in Orange County, California.



"We continue to be impressed with Crown Capital's growth mindset and deep commitment to the value of independence for financial advisors," said Rich Steinmeier, LPL Financial managing director and divisional president, Business Strategy & Growth. "Through LPL's advisor-first focus and by leveraging our innovative platform and specialized services, the high-performing advisors at Crown Capital Securities are even better positioned to scale their thriving businesses."

“Since the inception of Crown Capital Securities, our ambition has been to offer best-in-class experiences to our advisors built upon our unique family culture and their clients while sustainably growing our business for the future,” said Jonathan L. French, Crown Capital president and chief marketing officer. “Through LPL, we can take both goals to the next level. I am extremely proud of our accomplishments and am excited about this next chapter of our journey.”

As of May 8, 2024, approximately $1.3 billion of brokerage and advisory assets served by approximately 125 advisors have been onboarded to LPL. The remaining approximately $3.7 billion of assets are expected to onboard over the next several months.

Forward-Looking Statements

difficulties or delays of LPL in onboarding Crown financial advisors, staff or clients, which could negatively affect LPL's ability to realize revenue or expense synergies or other expected benefits of the transaction; the inability of LPL to sustain revenue and earnings growth or to fully realize revenue or expense synergies or the other expected benefits of the transaction, which depend in part on LPL's success in onboarding assets currently served by Crown's advisors; disruptions to Crown's or LPL's businesses due to transaction-related uncertainty or other factors making it more difficult to maintain relationships with their financial advisors and their clients, employees, other business partners or governmental entities; the choice by clients of Crown's advisors not to open brokerage and/or advisory accounts at LPL or move their assets from Crown to LPL; changes in general economic and financial market conditions, including retail investor sentiment; fluctuations in the value of assets under custody; and the effects of competition in the financial services industry, including competitors' success in recruiting Crown's advisors.

