CounterCraft and Carahsoft Partner to Bring Adversary-Generated Threat Detection to the Public Sector

Threat Detection Tailored to Law Enforcement, National Defense and Security Organizations Now Readily Available to Government Agencies

NEW YORK and RESTON, Va., May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CounterCraft, the adversary-generated threat intelligence solution powered by deception, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as CounterCraft’s Master Government Aggregator®, making the company’s modern, adversary-generated threat detection available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2), National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint and OMNIA Partners contracts.



“We are pleased to partner with Carahsoft to continue advancing the value they bring to the Public Sector through sales and marketing strategy, industry expertise and an extensive reseller ecosystem,” said Christian Stanford, VP of Global Channels at CounterCraft. “Carahsoft’s experienced and motivated team understands the need for innovative solutions to detect and mitigate the most sophisticated threats in today’s cyber landscape.”

CounterCraft offers excellent threat detection capabilities, effectively safeguarding against nation-state threat actors and all cyber adversaries. With an established track record of national security implementations, its adversary-generated threat detection platform empowers law enforcement and national defense and security organizations to swiftly detect, investigate and thwart advanced cyber threats at an accelerated pace. The Platform boasts sophisticated cyber detection features, offering unique and advanced military tools in cyber operations. CounterCraft’s real-time actionable threat intelligence is highly effective and easily actionable. Its flexible deployment model makes it easy to integrate whether on the cloud, operational technology systems or air-gapped networks.

“We are thrilled to partner with CounterCraft to advance cyber intelligence technology within the Public Sector,” said Alec Wyhs, Sales Director who oversees the CounterCraft Team at Carahsoft. “In the face of evolving cyber-attacks and the adaption of recent threat intelligence solutions, our team and reseller partners remain dedicated to working with vendors like CounterCraft who ensure custom, proactive and high-speed attack detection and defense.”

CounterCraft’s software, hardware and services are available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472 and OMNIA Partners Contract #R191902. For more information, contact the CounterCraft team at Carahsoft at (571) 591-6290 or CounterCraft@carahsoft.com.

CounterCraft is a leading provider of deception-powered threat intelligence solutions that empower organizations to proactively defend against cyber threats. CounterCraft’s pioneering deception technology offers full visibility into adversaries’ tactics, techniques, and procedures. CounterCraft enables organizations to detect threats early, collect specific, actionable threat intelligence, stop threats before a breach occurs and defend their valuable data in real time. Their Gartner-recognized, award-winning technology and innovative approach to cybersecurity has been keeping Fortune 500 companies and government agencies safe from cyber attacks since 2015. Discover how CounterCraft is redefining cybersecurity with deception and threat intelligence-driven defense at https://www.countercraftsec.com/.

Carahsoft's Cybersecurity solutions portfolio includes leading and emerging technology vendors that enable organizations to defend against cyber threats, manage risk, and achieve compliance. Supported by dedicated Cybersecurity product specialists and an extensive ecosystem of resellers, integrators and service providers, we help organizations identify the right technology for unique environments and provide access to technology solutions through our broad portfolio of contract vehicles. The cybersecurity portfolio spans solutions for Supply Chain Risk Management, Cloud Security, Network & Infrastructure, Identity & Access Management, Risk & Compliance and more, ensuring comprehensive protection for organizations' cyber ecosystems. Explore Carahsoft’s Cybersecurity Solutions for Government here.

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Open Source, Customer Experience and Engagement, and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

